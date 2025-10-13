Trump to receive Israel's top civilian honour for Gaza ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump may have missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize, but he is set to receive Israel’s highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Honour, for his role in brokering a ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Trump will join former US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden on the list of recipients. The award recognises Trump’s involvement in ending over two years of conflict in Gaza and his continued support for Israel’s security and stability.

According to The Times of Israel, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced the decision on October 13, stating that Trump "deserves the honour for his role in achieving a historic agreement advancing the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas and ending a war".

Herzog praises Trump’s contribution to West Asia President Herzog lauded Trump’s influence in West Asia, saying his “legacy will be remembered for generations by the State of Israel and the Jewish people". He cited Trump’s support for the Abraham Accords, the recent hostage-release agreements, and his stance on Iran’s nuclear programme as critical steps in reshaping the region’s geopolitical landscape. “Through his tireless efforts, President Trump helped bring our loved ones home and laid the foundations for a new era in the region based on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for peace,” Herzog said. Who can receive the medal? Israel’s Presidential Medal of Honour is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Israel or humanity. Past recipients include heads of state, activists, and leading figures from Israel and the Jewish diaspora.

Barack Obama (2013) and Joe Biden (2022) were also honoured for their contributions to Israel–US relations and global peace. Ongoing efforts for lasting peace in Gaza Trump's recognition follows his mediation of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, under which Hamas is expected to release 20 hostages while Israel will free around 2,000 Palestinian detainees. The exchange is part of the first phase of Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, which seeks to end the conflict that began after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.