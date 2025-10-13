Hamas hands over all 20 hostages to Red Cross under Gaza ceasefire pact

Israel announced that Gazan militant group Hamas handed over all 20 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on Monday, marking the first release under a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict. Details about their health or condition have not been immediately shared, Associated Press reported.

The militant group has said that 20 living hostages in total will be exchanged for more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel

Families and friends celebrated on streets as Israeli television channels confirmed the hostages were now with the Red Cross.

The 20-point peace plan, announced on September 30 during a White House meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to immediately end the war.

The plan proposes a temporary governing board in Palestine, led jointly by Trump and former British prime minister Tony Blair. It also guarantees that no Gazans would be forced to leave their homes and calls for Hamas to release all hostages within 72 hours of agreeing to the plan. Hamas publishes names of hostages Hamas released the names of the 20 Israeli hostages scheduled for release under the first phase of the ceasefire. Hamas also published a list of over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners slated for release in the ceasefire deal.

Under the agreement, Israel will release around 2,000 Palestinians. This includes roughly 1,700 people detained during the war without charge, along with 250 serving prison sentences. Many of those released are members of Hamas or the Fatah faction, convicted of shootings bombings, or other attacks targeting Israelis. Others were imprisoned for lesser offenses. Released individuals will return to Gaza, the West Bank or be sent into exile. IDF launches Operation 'Returning Home' The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday the launch of Operation 'Returning Home', a mission to bring back hostages held by Hamas. In a post on X, the IDF said, "The IDF is now launching Operation 'Returning Home' to return our hostages from Hamas captivity. In a few hours we will all be reunited, one people, embraced and united."

Trump declares Gaza war over Trump left for Israel and Egypt on Sunday (local time), calling the Gaza war “over” even as uncertainty remains about the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “The war is over. Okay? You understand that?” Before departure from Joint Base Andrews near Washington, he described the visit as a “very special time”, highlighting his role in brokering the ceasefire. Egypt will give Trump its highest civilian honour, the office of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi announced. According to a statement from the Egyptian leader’s office, Trump will receive 'The Order of the Nile' for his work in stopping the war in Gaza.