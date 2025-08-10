Home / World News / CATL suspends production at Jianxiawo lithium mine in China: Report

CATL suspends production at Jianxiawo lithium mine in China: Report

Chinese battery manufacturer announced internally that the Jianxiawo mine would be halting operations temporarily, the report said, adding that affiliated refineries in nearby Yichun had been informed

CATL
CATL did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment on Sunday and Reuters was unable to obtain immediate verification of the report. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has suspended production at its lithium mine Jianxiawo, in China's Jiangxi province for at least three months, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. 
The Chinese battery manufacturer announced internally that the Jianxiawo mine would be halting operations temporarily, the report said, adding that affiliated refineries in nearby Yichun had been informed. 
CATL did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment on Sunday and Reuters was unable to obtain immediate verification of the report. 
Reuters reported in February that CATL resumed operations at its lithium lepidolite mine in China's Jiangxi province. 
CATL's mine in the southern Chinese province of Jiangxi has been a major contributor to rapidly growing supplies of lithium in China, the world's top processor of the battery material. 
Reports of its closure in September caused lithium stocks to rally sharply.

Topics :lithiumminesChinaLithium battery

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

