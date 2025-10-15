Home / World News / China raises civil service hiring age to 38 to tackle shrinking workforce

China raises civil service hiring age to 38 to tackle shrinking workforce

Under the new rule, candidates must be between 18 and 38 years old to apply; those with master's or doctoral degrees can now apply until the age of 43, up from the earlier limit of 40

China population
Photo: Pexels
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
For the first time in nearly 30 years, China has raised the maximum hiring age for certain civil service posts from 35 to 38. The decision is aimed at keeping older professionals in the labour market longer as the country faces a shrinking working-age population, news agency Reuters reported. 
Authorities announced the change on Tuesday, just ahead of the application window for the national civil service exam opening on Wednesday. Under the new rule, candidates must be between 18 and 38 years old to apply. Those with master’s or doctoral degrees can now apply until the age of 43, up from the earlier limit of 40. 
According to the Global Times, “China has appropriately adjusted the age requirements for applicants taking the 2026 national civil service examination, in line with the country's progressive approach to delaying the legal retirement age.” 
The shift complements Beijing’s broader efforts to gradually delay retirement and make better use of experienced workers. The upcoming exam, scheduled for November 30, aims to recruit 38,100 new civil servants, the State Administration of Civil Service said.   
 

Challenges of dwindling workforce

Despite the reform, age discrimination continues to be a concern in China’s job sector. Many employers still reject older candidates, often labelling them as lacking in energy or flexibility. This bias has even earned a nickname among netizens, the “curse of 35”.
The scarcity of opportunities for mid-career professionals has intensified calls to remove or ease age limits in government and state-owned enterprise jobs, the news report said.
 

Impact of China’s ageing population

China’s ageing population poses long-term challenges for its economy and labour force. The one-child policy, enforced for over three decades, has left the country with fewer young workers to replace retirees, Reuters reported. 
By 2035, citizens aged 60 and above are expected to make up at least 40 per cent of China’s total population, over 400 million people, roughly equivalent to the combined populations of the United States and the United Kingdom.
 

Steps to extend workforce participation

In line with demographic shifts, China has already begun phasing in higher retirement ages. As of this year:
• The retirement age for men has risen from 60 to 63 years
• For women in white-collar roles, it has increased from 55 to 58 years
• For women in blue-collar jobs, it has gone up from 50 to 55 years
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

