China raises civil service hiring age to 38 to tackle shrinking workforce

For the first time in nearly 30 years, China has raised the maximum hiring age for certain civil service posts from 35 to 38. The decision is aimed at keeping older professionals in the labour market longer as the country faces a shrinking working-age population, news agency Reuters reported.

Authorities announced the change on Tuesday, just ahead of the application window for the national civil service exam opening on Wednesday. Under the new rule, candidates must be between 18 and 38 years old to apply. Those with master’s or doctoral degrees can now apply until the age of 43, up from the earlier limit of 40.

According to the Global Times, “China has appropriately adjusted the age requirements for applicants taking the 2026 national civil service examination, in line with the country's progressive approach to delaying the legal retirement age.” ALSO READ: China to expand pain relief options for childbirth amid population decline The shift complements Beijing’s broader efforts to gradually delay retirement and make better use of experienced workers. The upcoming exam, scheduled for November 30, aims to recruit 38,100 new civil servants, the State Administration of Civil Service said. Challenges of dwindling workforce Despite the reform, age discrimination continues to be a concern in China’s job sector. Many employers still reject older candidates, often labelling them as lacking in energy or flexibility. This bias has even earned a nickname among netizens, the “curse of 35”.

The scarcity of opportunities for mid-career professionals has intensified calls to remove or ease age limits in government and state-owned enterprise jobs, the news report said. Impact of China’s ageing population China’s ageing population poses long-term challenges for its economy and labour force. The one-child policy, enforced for over three decades, has left the country with fewer young workers to replace retirees, Reuters reported. By 2035, citizens aged 60 and above are expected to make up at least 40 per cent of China’s total population, over 400 million people, roughly equivalent to the combined populations of the United States and the United Kingdom.