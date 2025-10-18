Home / World News / China expels second-highest ranking general, 8 others over corruption

China expels second-highest ranking general, 8 others over corruption

The PLA's top anti-corruption body investigated the officials and found they had broken Party rules and were suspected of serious crimes involving large sums of money

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President
The CMC, led by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is the top authority in China’s military. (File Photo:PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
China has expelled General He Weidong, the country’s second-highest ranking military officer, along with eight senior officials of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for serious disciplinary violations and alleged duty-related crimes, the Ministry of National Defence announced on Friday.
 
According to the ministry, the Central Military Commission (CMC) Discipline Inspection Commission, the PLA’s top anti-corruption body, investigated the officers and found they had violated Party rules and were suspected of serious crimes involving large financial misconduct. The offences were described as having an “extremely serious nature and egregious impact.”

He Weidong: the first Politburo member under probe

Weidong, a member of the 24-member Politburo, was expelled from the Communist Party and stripped of his military rank. The CMC, led by President Xi Jinping, is China’s highest military authority. 
 
According to the South China Morning Post, Weidong is the first serving Politburo member to face such an investigation and the third CMC official to be removed since Xi’s current leadership term began in 2022.

Other senior PLA officials expelled

The eight other officials expelled from the Party are:
  • Miao Hua, Head, CMC Political Work Department
  • He Hongjun, Deputy Head, CMC Political Work Department
  • Wang Xiubin, Deputy Chief, CMC Joint Operations Command Centre
  • Lin Xiangyang, Commander, PLA Eastern Theatre Command
  • Qin Shutong, Political Commissar, PLA Ground Force
  • Yuan Huazhi, Political Commissar, PLA Navy
  • Wang Houbin, Commander, PLA Rocket Force
  • Wang Chunning, Commander, People’s Armed Police Force

Cases referred to military prosecutors

Following the investigation, the cases were referred to military prosecutors for further action under Party discipline and national law. 
 
Defence Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said the expulsions underscored the Party and the CMC’s “firm resolve to root out corruption” within the military. He added that the purge aimed to make China’s armed forces “cleaner, stronger, and more united.”

Broad anti-graft drive in Chinese military

The move marks the latest phase in Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-corruption campaign, which has intensified scrutiny within the military establishment.
 
Since taking power in 2012, Xi has targeted hundreds of senior officers, including former CMC vice-chairmen, as part of efforts to tighten political control over the PLA and curb malpractice in defence procurement and promotions.
 
Analysts say the removal of such high-ranking officers signals a renewed push to consolidate Xi’s authority within China’s security apparatus ahead of key political meetings in 2026.

Topics :ChinaXi JinpingCommunist partyBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

