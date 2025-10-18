Reluctant to sell Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: Trump to Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump signalled to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday that he is leaning against selling him long-range Tomahawk missiles, while offering optimism that the war is moving toward an end that would mitigate a need for the powerful weapon.

Zelenskyy at the start of the White House talks said he had a "proposition" in which Ukraine could provide the United States with its advanced drones, while Washington would sell Kyiv the Tomahawk cruise missiles that Ukrainian officials say they desperately need to motivate Russian President Vladmir Putin to get serious about peace talks.

But Trump said he was hesitant to tap into the US supply, a turnabout after days of suggesting he was seriously weighing sending the missiles to help Ukraine beat back Russia's invasion.

"I have an obligation also to make sure that we are completely stocked up as a country, because you never know what is going to happen in war and peace," Trump said. He added, "We would much rather have them not need Tomahawks. We would much rather have the war be over to be honest." Following the meeting, Trump called on Kyiv and Moscow to "stop where they are" and end the war. "Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!" Zelenskyy and his top aides huddled with Trump and his team over lunch, a day after the US president and Putin held a lengthy phone call to discuss the conflict. The meeting, which went on for more than two hours, lasted much longer than planned.

Zelenskyy congratulated Trump over landing last week's ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza and said Trump now has "momentum" to stop the Russia-Ukraine conflict. ALSO READ: Trump calls on Ukraine, Russia to 'stop where they are' and end war "President Trump now has a big chance to finish this war," Zelenskyy added. Trump's shifting rhetoric on Tomahawks is certainly disappointing to the Ukrainians. In recent days, Trump had shown an openness to selling Ukraine the Tomahawks, even as Putin warned that such a move would further strain the US-Russian relationship. But following Thursday's call with Putin, Trump began downplaying the prospects of Ukraine getting the missiles, which have a range of about 995 miles (1,600 kilometres).

Zelenskyy had been seeking the Tomahawks, which would allow Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian territory and target key military sites, energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Zelenskyy has argued that the potential for such strikes would help compel Putin to take Trump's calls for direct negotiations to end the war more seriously. Putin warned Trump during the call that supplying Kyiv with the Tomahawks "won't change the situation on the battlefield, but would cause substantial damage to the relationship between our countries", according to Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that talk of providing Tomahawks had already served a purpose by pushing Putin into talks. "The conclusion is that we need to continue with strong steps. Strength can truly create momentum for peace," Sybiha said on the social platform X late on Thursday.

It is the fourth face-to-face meeting for Trump and Zelenskyy since the Republican returned to office in January, and their second in less than a month. Trump announced on Thursday following his call with Putin that he would soon meet with him in Budapest, Hungary, to discuss ways to end the war. The two also agreed that their senior aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, would meet next week at an unspecified location. The president said on Friday it was "to be determined" if Zelenskyy would be involved in the talks in Hungary -- suggesting a "double meeting" with the warring countries' leaders was likely the most workable option for productive negotiations.

"These two leaders do not like each other, and we want to make it comfortable for everybody," Trump added. Before his call with Putin, Trump had shown signs of increased frustration with the Russian leader. Last month, Trump announced that he believed Ukraine could win back all territory lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from his repeated calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end the war. Trump, going back to his 2024 campaign, insisted he would quickly end the war, but his peace efforts appeared to stall following a diplomatic blitz in August, when he held a summit with Putin in Alaska and a White House meeting with Zelenskyy and European allies.