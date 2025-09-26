Home / World News / China declares war on 'negative emotions', wants internet free of bad vibes

China declares war on 'negative emotions', wants internet free of bad vibes

China has launched a two-month drive against 'negative emotions', targeting content creators, social media apps and users in a bid to sanitise cyberspace

From jokes about “useless studying” to livestream rants about inequality, the Chinese Cyberspace Administration has launched a two-month drive to scrub away what it calls “pessimistic sentiments” online. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
What happens when a government becomes excessively concerned about its citizens, when it decides even emotions need regulation? The strings of ‘big brother’ tighten. China doesn’t want its internet to sound gloomy anymore. From jokes about “useless studying” to livestream rants about inequality, the Chinese Cyberspace Administration has launched a two-month drive to scrub away what it calls “pessimistic sentiments” online.
 
The CAC said the initiative aims to “rectify negative emotions” and “create a more civilised and rational online environment,” according to a report by BBC.
 
The campaign comes at a time when the country is facing economic challenges, including a property crisis, rising youth unemployment and fierce competition for education and jobs. These pressures have fuelled disillusionment among young people, reflected in online discussions about whether studying or working hard pays off.
 

Economic backdrop fuels discontent

 
Citing a social sciences professor, the report said that many young people in China have serious doubts about their future and are confronting the reality that their livelihoods may not be better than those of their parents’ generation. Many young people have moved back into their parents’ homes, unable to secure jobs, while others have opted out of demanding work cultures, adopting the “lie flat” lifestyle. Some even describe themselves as “full-time” children.
 
Recent studies indicate growing pessimism about the future in China. Analysts note that the ruling Communist Party is aware of these trends, but past experience suggests that campaigns alone may not resolve deeper structural problems.
 
The Xi Jinping administration’s concern over growing youth frustration has also been evident in recent penalties against high-profile social media influencers.
 
For example, content creator Hu Chenfeng recently saw all of his social media posts removed without explanation. The move came after a viral livestream in which he jokingly classified people and objects as either “Apple” or “Android,” with the latter used to suggest something inferior, BBC reported. While many internet users embraced the joke, others accused him of fuelling social divisions.
 
Another prominent figure, online tutor Zhang Xuefeng, also came under the spotlight. Zhang, who has millions of followers, became known for his blunt advice to students, often urging them to make practical choices based on exam scores and financial pressures rather than dreams.
 
Earlier this month, Zhang pledged to donate at least 100 million Chinese yuan ($14 million) if Beijing invaded Taiwan. His accounts were later restricted from gaining new followers, according to local media.
 

Social media platforms also under pressure

 
Authorities are also holding social media companies accountable. Apps including Xiaohongshu, Kuaishou and Weibo have been warned of “strict punishments” for failing to control content that the CAC considers negative, such as “sensationalising celebrities’ personal updates” and posting “trivial information.”
 
In a statement, the CAC said, “A clear and healthy cyberspace is in the interests of the people.”
 
However, experts have long warned that restricting online expression could backfire. Venting frustrations online does not necessarily mean rejecting participation in society or the labour market. Denying people this outlet, they argue, might worsen collective mental well-being, BBC quoted a mental health expert as saying.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

