China rare earth exports rise to six-month high on July shipment surge

China’s exports of rare earth products — including magnets — extended their recovery in July, months after Beijing threatened a disruptive global shortage by crimping supplies to fight a trade clash with US President Donald Trump.

Volumes shipped overseas rose 69 per cent to 6,422 tons in July for the highest tally since January this year, according to Bloomberg News calculations. The “products” category is typically dominated by magnets, tiny but critical manufacturing components that became central to US-China trade talks earlier this year.

Supplies slumped in April and May after China launched sweeping export controls on rare earth magnets in retaliation for US tariff threats. Beijing then agreed to speed up shipments after the two sides struck a trade truce.