Trump meets Zelenskyy, says Ukraine war might be the 'easiest to end'

Zelenskyy met Trump at the White House as European leaders joined talks on ending Russia's war in Ukraine; Trump blamed Biden for the conflict, while Zelenskyy pushed for global support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump (Photo:White House/YouTube)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached the White House on Monday evening (IST) and held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump on a possible peace deal with Russia.
 
Addressing reporters in the White House after their meeting, Trump distanced himself from responsibility for the conflict. “I don't know when this war will end but we have to end this war. Zelenskyy wants to end it, Putin wants to end it. I have ended six wars and I thought Russia-Ukraine would be the easiest. I ended India and Pakistan war. But I am confident we will end this war."
 
Trump also distanced himself from the war, blaming his predecessor Joe Biden for it. "Many people have died and we want to see that stop,” he said.
 
Zelenskyy stressed the need for collective efforts involving Washington and European allies. “We are ready for a trilateral meeting with Russia and US for peace. We need support from our European partners and US,” he said.
 
On peace deal, Trump said, “We're going to work with Ukraine, we're going to work with everybody, and we're going to make sure that if there's peace, that peace is going to stay long-term... We're not talking about a two-year peace and then we end up in this mess again,” he said.
 
On the  importance of global participation, Trump said, “We're going to be meeting with a great representative group — seven very powerful [people]... and we're going to have some suggestions made. They want to see peace.”
 

European leaders arrive at White House

 
Several European leaders arrived at the White House on Monday evening (IST) to meet President Trump and discuss a peace deal with Russia. The meeting comes days after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in a historic summit in Alaska in a bid to end Moscow's three-year war in Ukraine.
 
Trump and Zelenskyy will begin the day with a private meeting. They will later be joined by European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Nato’s new Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also be in attendance.
 

Key issues on the table

 
Russia has demanded that Ukraine give up the Donbas region and officially recognise Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014. Trump recently posted that Zelenskyy “can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to".
 
However, Zelenskyy rejected these terms. Ukraine’s Constitution forbids surrendering territory and Kyiv has only hinted at accepting a freeze of current battle lines. At present, Russia controls around 20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory.
 

Europe’s concerns and Russia’s strikes

 
European leaders fear that if Moscow succeeds in Ukraine, it may threaten other countries in the region. Their worries grew further on Sunday when a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv killed six people, including two children, and injured 20 more, Associated Press reported.
 
Meanwhile, Russia reported that it intercepted 23 Ukrainian drones overnight across its territory and in Crimea.
 

Borders cannot be changed by force: EU

 
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that “Ukraine’s territorial decisions cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table". She also backed strong security guarantees for Kyiv, saying the country must become “a steel porcupine” against invasions.
 
She further pledged tougher sanctions on Russia and promised to expand support for Ukraine’s defence industry.
 

Trump-Putin talks in Alaska

 
On Friday, Trump held nearly three hours of talks with Putin in Alaska. Both leaders called the discussions “productive” though no agreement was reached.
 
Trump highlighted the need to reduce civilian casualties, saying, “We’re going to stop 5,000, 6,000, 7,000 people a week from being killed, and President Putin wants to see that as much as I do.”
 
He said that while some progress was made, unresolved issues remain. “There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump said, promising to brief NATO allies and Zelenskyy.
 
Putin also praised the talks, calling them “constructive”. He claimed the war would not have started if Trump had been president in 2022.
 

Putin's invitation to Trump

 
At the Alaska press conference, Putin invited Trump to Moscow for future talks. “Next time in Moscow,” Putin said. Trump responded,“That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”
 
While no breakthrough was announced, both sides confirmed that progress had been made and discussions would continue.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinZelenskyyRussia Ukraine ConflictUnited StatesUkraineRussiaBS Web ReportsEuropean Union

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

