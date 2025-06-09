Protests intensify in Los Angeles after Trump deploys National Guard troops

Protests have intensified in Los Angeles after law enforcement fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators on Sunday, June 8. The escalation followed US President Donald Trump’s deployment of the California National Guard over the objections of both the governor and the mayor.

Demonstrations erupted shortly after the arrival of nearly 300 federal troops, sparking anger and fear across the city. Protesters gathered downtown, near locations where individuals had been detained following earlier immigration raids.

California Governor Newsom decries 'federal overreach' California Governor Gavin Newsom strongly opposed the deployment of the National Guard. In a letter addressed to Trump , Newsom called the move a "serious breach of state sovereignty" and demanded the removal of the troops. ALSO READ: FBI Director Kash Patel warns Los Angeles protesters against hitting cops The letter followed Trump's statement asserting that the deployment was necessary due to the failure of Democratic leaders to contain protests targeting immigration enforcement. The decision marks the first time in decades that a state’s National Guard has been activated without a request from the governor.

Protesters clash with federal agents The protests turned confrontational over the weekend. On Saturday, federal agents attempted to establish a staging area near a Home Depot in Paramount, where demonstrators blocked Border Patrol vehicles. Some protesters reportedly hurled rocks and pieces of cement. ALSO READ: 1 killed, 32 injured in collision of bus, SUV on Los Angeles area freeway Justifying the operation, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that 118 immigrants were arrested, including five with known links to criminal organisations. In a statement, DHS said, "These violent activists won’t deter enforcement operations," adding that those arrested had criminal records including drug trafficking, assault, robbery, and alien smuggling.

Trump invokes legal provision to justify troop deployment In a directive issued on June 7, Trump invoked a legal provision allowing the president to deploy federal service members during a rebellion or when federal authority is threatened. Speaking from New Jersey, Trump said, “There were violent people in Los Angeles, and they're not gonna get away with it.” When asked about the possibility of wider troop deployment, he responded, “We're gonna have troops everywhere. We're not going to let this happen to our country. We're not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden.”