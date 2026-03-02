China says US gave no warning before Iran attack, urges end to hostilities

Beijing said Washington gave the government no advance warning of its attack on Iran, as it called for an immediate end to the hostilities.

“I can say that China was not informed beforehand,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday.

She added that her nation “is deeply concerned that the spillover of the fighting has affected other countries in the region,” and that “we urge parties to stop the military operations.”

One Chinese national who was wounded in the attack on Tehran has died, she announced, adding that more than 3,000 others have been evacuated from Iran.