Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nvidia CEO Huang visits Beijing amid US export curbs on H20 AI chips

Nvidia CEO Huang visits Beijing amid US export curbs on H20 AI chips

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met Chinese officials in Beijing after US imposed fresh export curbs on H20 AI chips, a move that may cost the company $5.5 billion in quarterly charges

Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made a trip to Beijing, where he met with Chinese officials shortly after the company revealed that the US government will now require a licence for exporting its H20 chips to China — a change Nvidia estimates could result in a $5.5 billion loss.
 
Huang’s visit on Thursday was at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, a government-backed organisation supporting Chinese exporters, South China Morning Post reported.
 
 

Nvidia faces $5.5 billion hit

 
On Tuesday, Nvidia announced that it will record a quarterly charge of around $5.5 billion due to new restrictions on exporting its H20 graphics processing units to China and other regions. This disclosure led to a more than 6 per cent decline in the company’s stock during after-hours trading. The US government informed Nvidia last week that it must now secure a licence to ship these chips to China and several other countries, a recent regulatory filing stated. 
 

Also Read

nvidia

Asian shares fall as Nvidia, tech firms hit by US controls on AI chips

Nvidia

Nvidia hit with $5.5 bn charge as US clamps down on China chip exports

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

Best of BS Opinion: Trump's tariffs generate differing global reactions

THE THINKING MACHINE: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World's Most Coveted Microchip

The Thinking Machine: Tracing AI's rise from gaming to Nvidia's vision

Social Media

Big-tech global firms challenge homegrown startup growth: CCI top official

 
The H20 chip was developed to comply with earlier US export regulations from 2022 and 2023. Despite these constraints, the chip generated estimated revenues between $12 billion and $15 billion last year.
 
However, Huang noted in February that revenue from China had dropped by half since the restrictions were introduced. China remains the company’s fourth-largest market, behind the US, Singapore, and Taiwan.
 
The H20 is based on Nvidia’s Hopper AI architecture but offers slower speeds than the H100 and H200 models sold elsewhere. Nvidia is now pivoting toward its newer Blackwell-series chips. 
   
Meanwhile, the US has indefinitely extended the licensing requirement and is planning further controls under proposed "AI diffusion rules." Nvidia warns these restrictions may weaken America’s global tech leadership.

More From This Section

Tata motors

Tata Motors files record 250 patents, 148 design applications in FY25

IDFC Bank

Warburg Pincus, AIDA units to invest Rs 7,500 cr in IDFC First Bank

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto to make India comeback via green aluminium project with AM Green

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Prestige Estates Q4 sales rise 48% to Rs 7K cr, FY25 bookings fall 19%

Arun Menon

Gensol Engineering independent director Arun Menon quits amid Sebi probe

Topics : Donald Trump Nvidia Beijing China United States BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon