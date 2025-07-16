Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Why did Trump admin allow Nvidia to resume H20 AI chips sales to China?

Why did Trump admin allow Nvidia to resume H20 AI chips sales to China?

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the administration has allowed the resumption of sales of H20 AI chips because the company will not be giving its best technology to China

Donald Trump, Trump

The reversal in the policy came after Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jensen Huang met with Trump and policymakers during his visit to the US | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday (local time) said that Nvidia's resumption of sales of its H20 graphics processing unit (GPU) chips to China is part of the negotiation between the US and China over rare earths, Reuters reported.
 
"We put that in the trade deal with the magnets", he said, referring to an agreement that US President Donald Trump made to restart rare earth shipments to American manufacturers.
 
Lutnick added that the US has allowed the resumption of sale of H20 AI chips because the company will not be giving its best technology to China, adding that Nvidia wants to sell its “fourth best” chip, which is slower than the fastest chips that US companies use. Speaking to CNBC, he said, "We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second best stuff, not even our third best."
 
 
Earlier on Monday, Nvidia, in a blog post, announced that it is filing applications with the US government to resume the sale of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, adding that the US government assured the company of granting licences soon.
 
The change in stance is a planned reversal of an export restriction by the US that was imposed in April to tighten its control over the trade of advanced artificial intelligence technology with Beijing as part of its strategy to put pressure on China amid the tariff dispute. Besides, the Trump administration aimed to keep the most advanced artificial intelligence chips out of China's hands over national security concerns.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'Credible Epstein files should be released', says Trump amid MAGA backlash

markets, Sensex, nifty

Asia shares struggle, dollar soars on lowered Fed rate cut bets

Donald Trump

Senate votes to move ahead with Trump's request for $9 bn in spending cuts

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump likely to announce pharma tariffs as high as 200% this month

Donald Trump

Donald Trump sues PBS, NPR board members for refusing to leave their posts

 

Criticism over Trump's policy reversal on H20 chips sales

 
On Tuesday, the US legislators raised questions and criticised the change in the Trump administration's stance over the resumption of H20 chip sales to China.  Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi said, "The decision would not only hand our foreign adversaries our most advanced technologies, but is also dangerously inconsistent with this Administration's previously-stated position on export controls for China."
 
Republican John Moolenaar also said he would seek clarification from the Commerce Department. "The H20 is a powerful chip that, according to our bipartisan investigation, played a significant role in the rise of PRC AI companies like DeepSeek," he added.
 

Nvidia CEO meets Trump

 
The reversal in the policy came after Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jensen Huang met with Trump and policymakers during his visit to the US. 
 
During his visit to the US, Huang expressed Nvidia’s support for the Trump administration’s initiatives to boost employment, including its ambition to lead in the global AI landscape. In contrast, during his engagements in China, Huang held discussions with officials focused on the positive impacts of artificial intelligence and strategies to promote the development of safe and secure AI technologies for the broader good. 
 

China's response to the pause in the sale of H20 chips

 
China has previously condemned the US for abusing export controls and targeting its technology companies. A Financial Times report suggested that, in response, major Chinese tech firms have begun the process of switching their AI development efforts to domestically produced chips. Companies such as Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu are testing alternative semiconductors to address rising internal demand and the needs of their AI-focused clients.

More From This Section

OpenAI-Microsoft partnership

Is ChatGPT the new MS Office? OpenAI targets Excel, PowerPoint dominance

NvidiaJensen Huang, Jensen, Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Huang calls Chinese AI models 'world class', lauds innovation

softbank, openai, son, altman

SoftBank's Son and OpenAI's Altman see no end to AI demand and scaling

United Nations

France, UK, Germany likely to restore UN sanctions on Iran next month

Donald Trump, Trump

Will place tariffs of over 10% on smaller countries, says Donald Trump

Topics : Donald Trump Artificial intelligence Trump administration Nvidia China BS Web Reports Deepseek

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayTrump Pharma TarrifsQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon