Home / World News / Watch: China digs out Reagan's 1987 speech on tariffs to rebuke Trump

Watch: China digs out Reagan's 1987 speech on tariffs to rebuke Trump

China posted the video after Donald Trump put an additional 34 per cent tariff on Chinese goods. The footage shows Reagan warning that businesses shut down as a result of imposing tariffs

Ronald Reagan
China shares former US President Ronald Reagan's 1987 video in response to Trump tariffs
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a sharp rebuke of US President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs, China has shared a 1987 speech by former President Ronald Reagan denouncing tariffs as harmful to economies, branding the practice a form of “economic bullying.”
 
The Chinese Embassy in Washington posted the historical video on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: “Ronald Reagan vs. #tariffs: 1987 speech finds new relevance in 2025.” Reagan, who served as the 40th US president from 1981 to 1989, warns in the clip that tariffs provoke retaliation, inflate prices, and can lead to economic collapse. “Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down and millions of people lose their jobs,” Reagan is heard saying.
 
The move follows Trump’s announcement last week of a new 34 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, which he described as “Liberation Day.” The measure adds to the 20 per cent tariff introduced earlier, which Trump linked to China’s alleged role in the US fentanyl crisis. In response, China imposed a matching 34 per cent tariff on US products, escalating tensions and drawing international concern.
 
During a press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticised the US approach. “Applying threats and pressure is not the way to handle relations with China,” he said.
 
Lin accused the US of using tariffs to serve its own interests at the expense of developing nations. “The abuse of tariffs by the United States is tantamount to depriving countries, especially those in the Global South, of their right to development,” he stated.  Also Read: When Elon Musk made direct appeals to Donald Trump pushing back on tariffs
 
Trump threatens further escalation

Also Read

China vows to 'fight to end' after Trump threatens with still more tariffs

China floats interest rate cuts, industry aid to counter Trump tariff hit

Govt will evaluate response if China, Vietnam resort to dumping: S Krishnan

Goldman Sachs expects major Chinese fiscal easing to counter US tariffs

'TikTok deal was close, but China changed because of tariffs,' says Trump

 
However, Trump has threatened further escalation if China goes ahead with its counter tariffs. Posting on Truth Social, he warned that unless China withdrew its retaliatory tariff hike by April 8, the US would impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese goods starting April 9.
 
“All talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!” he said, closing with: “Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result (sic)!”
 
Despite mounting fears of a global trade war, market downturns, and recession risks, Trump has defended his tariff strategy as vital for restoring American industry and correcting long-standing trade imbalances.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israeli strikes kill 25 in Gaza as Supreme Court hears Shin Bet cases

Soyuz rocket launches US-Russian crew of 3 to International Space Station

South Korea to hold snap elections on June 3 after ousting president

Dire wolves are back - or maybe not. What does Colossal Biosciences claim?

Why are protesters in Bangladesh vandalising Bata, KFC and Pizza Hut?

Topics :Donald TrumpChinaTrade exportstrade policyTrump tariffsTrump trade warTrump on WTO

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story