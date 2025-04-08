Watch: China digs out Reagan's 1987 speech on tariffs to rebuke Trump

In a sharp rebuke of US President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs , China has shared a 1987 speech by former President Ronald Reagan denouncing tariffs as harmful to economies, branding the practice a form of “economic bullying.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington posted the historical video on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: “Ronald Reagan vs. #tariffs: 1987 speech finds new relevance in 2025.” Reagan, who served as the 40th US president from 1981 to 1989, warns in the clip that tariffs provoke retaliation, inflate prices, and can lead to economic collapse. “Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down and millions of people lose their jobs,” Reagan is heard saying.

The move follows Trump’s announcement last week of a new 34 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, which he described as “Liberation Day.” The measure adds to the 20 per cent tariff introduced earlier, which Trump linked to China’s alleged role in the US fentanyl crisis. In response, China imposed a matching 34 per cent tariff on US products, escalating tensions and drawing international concern.

During a press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticised the US approach. “Applying threats and pressure is not the way to handle relations with China,” he said.

Also Read: When Elon Musk made direct appeals to Donald Trump pushing back on tariffs Lin accused the US of using tariffs to serve its own interests at the expense of developing nations. “The abuse of tariffs by the United States is tantamount to depriving countries, especially those in the Global South, of their right to development,” he stated.

Trump threatens further escalation

Also Read

However, Trump has threatened further escalation if China goes ahead with its counter tariffs. Posting on Truth Social, he warned that unless China withdrew its retaliatory tariff hike by April 8, the US would impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese goods starting April 9.

“All talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!” he said, closing with: “Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result (sic)!”

Despite mounting fears of a global trade war, market downturns, and recession risks, Trump has defended his tariff strategy as vital for restoring American industry and correcting long-standing trade imbalances.