Cooperation in Indian Ocean must be inclusive: Maldives at China Forum

The new Maldives government on Friday said cooperation in the Indian Ocean must include all countries in the region and avoid factionalism to bring about development among the ocean communities in the area.

Addressing the China-sponsored second conference of the Indian Ocean Region Forum in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province in southwest China, Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef said his country stands ready to forge stronger bonds, share expertise, and work hand in hand towards a resilient and prosperous Indian Ocean Region.

Since the Maldives graduated from the list of Least Developed Countries in 2011, it has sought to strengthen its partnerships in the Indian Ocean and beyond to contribute to peaceful co-existence and prosperity in the region, he said.

Cooperation in the Indian Ocean must be inclusive, without discrimination and must include all countries in the region, he said.

Inclusivity would alleviate factionalism and contribute to the development and cooperation of our ocean communities in this region, which has historically been peaceful, he said in his speech, which was released by the President's Office in Maldives capital, Male.

The speech of Latheef is viewed with interest here as he is the first high-level official of the new Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to visit China, which gained prominence in the island nation with major investments under former President Abdulla Yameen's regime.

China, in an attempt to solidify its influence in the strategic waters adjacent to India's backyard, has established a military base in Djibouti and took over Sri Lanka's Hambantota port as a debt swap for 99 years.

Latheef, however, acknowledged Beijing's projects in his country saying China has played a pivotal role in the Maldives' progress in recent decades.

We share a strong foundation, a shared commitment to a people-centric approach in our relations, aiming to advance social development, peace, and prosperity in our nations, he said.

But at the same time, a reference to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) under which most of the Maldives' infrastructure projects were financed and built, was conspicuously absent.

Latheef said the government of President Muizzu, who took over power last month, is committed to strengthening the ties with China that have been longstanding and built upon the foundation of mutual respect and shared goals.

We are eager to explore novel avenues of collaboration and cooperation with China, fostering a dynamic partnership that brings tangible benefits to both our nations, he said.

As a small island, our territory comprises 99 per cent water and only one per cent land. We understand the severe impact of marine disasters, climate change, global warming, and coastal erosion Yes, we are vulnerable, but we are also resilient, he said.

Currently, the political scene in Maldives looks hazy as the new President Muizzu has fallen out with former pro-China President Yameen soon after he took over power last month and seeks to pursue his own foreign and domestic policy.

Under Yameen's Presidency, China carried out major infra projects amid allegations of debt traps by some influential politicians of Maldives.

Yameen, who is currently serving a prison sentence for corruption, quit the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and formed his political party called People's National Front (PNC) from jail to oppose Muizzu.

This is the second edition of the Indian Ocean Region Forum being organised by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), an organisation part of the Communist Party of China, (CPC) Leadership Group.

CIDCA head Luo Zhaohui, the former Vice Foreign Minister and Ambassador to India, said 19 countries including Indonesia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, Djibouti, Australia took part in the last year's conference.

Australia and Maldives subsequently denied their participation.

India was not invited to the meeting.

This year CIDCA said 300 Chinese and foreign guests from over 20 countries and international organisations were expected to take part.

The Chinese forum is apparently aimed at countering India's strong influence in the Indian Ocean region where India-backed organisations like the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), which has a membership of 23 countries, have taken strong roots.

China is a dialogue partner in the IORA formed in 1997.

Besides IORA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) in 2015 for active cooperation among the littoral countries of the Indian Ocean region.

The Indian Navy-backed Indian Ocean Naval Symposium' (IONS) seeks to increase maritime cooperation among navies of the region.