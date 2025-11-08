Home / World News / Cornell to pay $60 mn in deal with Trump admin to restore federal funding

Cornell to pay $60 mn in deal with Trump admin to restore federal funding

Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff announced the agreement on Friday, saying it upholds the university's academic freedom while restoring more than $250 million in research funding

Cornell University
The university agreed to pay $30 million directly to the US government along with another $30 million toward research that will support US farmers. Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 6:37 AM IST
Cornell University has agreed to pay $60 million and accept the Trump administration's interpretation of civil rights laws in order to restore federal funding and end investigations into the Ivy League school.

Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff announced the agreement on Friday, saying it upholds the university's academic freedom while restoring more than $250 million in research funding that the government withheld amid investigations into alleged civil rights violations.

The university agreed to pay $30 million directly to the US government along with another $30 million toward research that will support US farmers.

Kotlikoff said the agreement revives the campus' partnership with the federal government while affirming the university's commitment to the principles of academic freedom, independence, and institutional autonomy that, from our founding, have been integral to our excellence.

The six-page agreement is similar to one signed by the University of Virginia last month. It's shorter and less prescriptive than others signed by Columbia University and Brown University.

It requires Cornell to comply with the government's interpretation of civil rights laws on issues involving antisemitism, racial discrimination and transgender issues. A Justice Department memo that orders colleges to abandon diversity, equity and inclusion programs and transgender-friendly policies will be used as a training resource for faculty and staff at Cornell.

The campus must also provide a wealth of admissions data that the government has separately sought from campuses to ensure race is no longer being considered as a factor in admissions decisions. President Donald Trump has suggested some campuses are ignoring a 2023 Supreme Court decision ending affirmative action in admissions.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon called it a transformative commitment that puts a focus on merit, rigor, and truth-seeking.

These reforms are a huge win in the fight to restore excellence to American higher education and make our schools the greatest in the world, McMahon said on X.

Cornell's president must personally certify compliance with the agreement each quarter. The deal is effective through the end of 2028.

It appears to split the difference on a contentious issue colleges have grappled with as they negotiate an exit from federal scrutiny: payments made directly to the government.

Columbia agreed to pay $ 200 million directly to the government, while Brown University reached an agreement to pay $ 50 million to state workforce organisations. Virginia's deal included no payment at all.

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationUS universities

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

