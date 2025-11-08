Home / World News / Datanomics: As COP30 nears, why India is set to miss 2030 emission target

Datanomics: As COP30 nears, why India is set to miss 2030 emission target

As COP30 begins in Brazil, new data shows India's emissions rising faster than its 2030 targets - though still far below major economies on a per capita basis

ss
premium
Global GHG emission is still rising, but with changes in pattern. From 2000-15, it surged in developing economies like China and India, which accounted for most of the rise.
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:19 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30, is set to be convened for 12 days in Brazil’s Belém on November 10. According to the latest data, some major economies have managed to curb their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission, while others continue to see steep increases. In India’s case, the picture is mixed. Its emission has grown significantly over the past two decades, yet remains lower on a per capita basis compared to the other top 4 polluters. India is also projected to miss its 2030 emissions target by around 8 per cent, according to the United Nations Emissions Gap Report 2023.   
 
Global GHG emission up, but speed slows
 
Global GHG emission is still rising, but with changes in pattern. From 2000-15, it surged in developing economies like China and India, which accounted for most of the rise. They were still the biggest contributors between 2015 and 2024, but the rise itself decelerated to 9.8 per cent. On the other hand, the US continued to cut emission, but remained a higher emitter in aggregate and per capita terms. along with Russia. 
 
Per capita trends
 
India’s per capita emission has more than doubled since 2000, rising to 3 tonnes in 2024, and is projected to reach 3.1 tonnes by 2030 — exceeding its nationally determined contribution (NDC) target of 2.8 tonnes per person.The country missed its target for the first time in 2023. Still, India’s per capita emissions remains far lower than China (10.8 tonnes), Russia (18 tonnes), the US (17.3 tonnes) and even Indonesia (4.69) in 2024. 
 
Note: Top 5 countries with the most GHG emissions in 2024 have been considered
Source: Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research, BS calculations

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Some Nexperia chip shipments resume as Germany welcomes 'de-escalation'

Deepseek's Chen Deli makes first public appearance, warns of AI risks

Musk expects Tesla's full self-driving software to get China's nod in 2026

Republican US Rep. Elise Stefanik to run against New York Guv Kathy Hochul

Denmark govt mulls ban on social media access for children under 15

Topics :Climate ChangeUnited Nationsgreenhouse gas emissionsParis agreementUN climate summit

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story