Trump to sue New York Times with $15 bn lawsuit over Epstein coverage

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that he is planning to file a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times for its reporting on his alleged ties to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused the newspaper of running a “decades-long method of lying” about him, his family and his political movement. He said the lawsuit would be filed in Florida.

"Today, I have the great honour of bringing a $15-billion dollar defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history of our country, becoming a virtual 'mouthpiece' for the radical Left Democrat Party. I view it as the single largest illegal campaign contribution, ever," Trump wrote.

ALSO READ: UK fires ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over his links to Jeffrey Epstein He also accused the newspaper of making an “illegal campaign contribution” by endorsing former vice president Kamala Harris, claiming the endorsement was unusually placed on the paper’s front page. Trump alleges long campaign of attacks Trump further said the newspaper has repeatedly targeted him. “The Times has engaged in a decades-long method of lying about your favourite President (me!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our nation as a whole,” he wrote. Trump added that he intends to hold the paper accountable, just as he had pursued lawsuits against other media outlets, which he claimed were settled for “record amounts".

The announcement comes a week after Trump threatened to sue the paper over its reporting on a sexually suggestive note and drawing allegedly linked to Epstein. Trump dismisses Epstein letter as 'nonsense' On Tuesday (local time), Trump also denied writing a birthday message to Epstein that House Democrats recently released. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “It’s not my signature, and it’s not the way I speak, and anybody that’s covered me for a long time knows that’s not my language.” According to Bloomberg, Trump accused the media of trying to distract from his administration’s “great success” by focusing on the letter, which House Democrats claimed was part of evidence obtained from Epstein’s estate.

House Democrats published the alleged letter on their X account, saying, “We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a ‘wonderful secret’ the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!” ALSO READ: Democrats release Trump's allegedly signed letter to sex offender Epstein The committee also released another page that appeared to show Epstein and a Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a woman to Trump for $22,500. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied the allegations, saying, “The president did not write this letter. He did not sign this letter, and that’s why the president’s external legal team is aggressively pursuing litigation against the *Wall Street Journal, and they will continue to.”