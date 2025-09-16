Indian-origin man's murder was preventable: US agencies blame Biden admin

US law enforcement agencies said the savage and gruesome killing of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas would never have happened if the accused was not released into the country by the Biden administration.

A hotel manager was beheaded in front of his family by a convicted predator, an illegal alien from Cuba. Cuba refused to take him, so the Biden admin released him onto the American streets a week prior to President Trump taking office, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a post on X Monday.

Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed at the Downtown Suites motel by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old Cuban national with a violent criminal history.

ALSO READ: Funeral set for Indian-origin man killed in Dallas; fundraiser nears $200K The federal agency said that the criminal illegal alien should never have been in America in the first place. Describing Cobos-Martinez as a vile monster, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that he beheaded Nagamallaiah in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victim's head on the ground. This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien had not been released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back, it said.

DHS added that this is exactly why the agency is removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries. President Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT, the agency said, referring to the maximum security prison Terrorism Confinement Centre in Tecoluca, El Salvador. Senator Ted Cruz, who represents the state of Texas in the United States Senate, said that Nagamallaiah was brutally murdered by an illegal alien with a heinous criminal record, who was released back into the country by Biden.

Nagamallaiah should still be with us today, living peacefully with his family in Dallas. Punish the murderer to the fullest extent of the law, Cruz said. ALSO READ: Co-worker beheads Indian-origin motel manager in front of family in Texas US President Donald Trump had described Nagamallaiah as a well-respected person and said the accused in the case will be charged with first-degree murder. I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an illegal alien from Cuba who should have never been in our country, Trump said in a post on Truth Social Sunday, in first comments on the heinous killing of the 50-year old Indian-origin individual.

Trump said the criminal, who is in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree. Trump added that the accused in the case was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into the homeland under incompetent former President Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals is over under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in making America safe again.