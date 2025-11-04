Home / World News / Datanomics: India's passport weakens again as global mobility divide widens

India's passport strength stagnates at 57 visa-free destinations, even as China and high-income nations widen their global travel reach, the 2025 Henley Index shows

A country’s passport strength is measured by the number of countries it can access freely without prior visas. It reflects its soft power, global influence, and diplomatic access.
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
The Henley & Partners Passport Index 2025, released recently, showed India has slipped five spots to 85th. Meanwhile, the United States has been nudged out of the global top 10 for the first time. The US passport now has visa-free access to 180 destinations, reflecting a mild decline in reach even as most European and Asian economies continue to dominate the upper ranks. 
It directly shapes citizens’ mobility -- from business and study opportunities to ease of travel. A weaker passport, on the other hand, means more paperwork, higher visa fees, and longer waiting times, signalling a gap between a nation’s economic weight and its global trust footprint. 
India’s Passport Rank Has Stagnated Over a Decade 
India’s ranking has seen only marginal improvement since 2015, despite growing diplomatic outreach and trade ties. In 2015, Indian citizens could travel visa-free to 52 destinations. In 2025, that number is 57, a modest gain of just five in ten years. The rank has fluctuated between 81st and 90th, with no sustained upward trend, showing that India’s mobility has not kept pace with its economic growth. 
 
Passport Power Still Concentrated Among High-Income Economies 
The top of the 2025 index remains dominated by wealthy, high-income nations. Singapore leads with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea at 190 and Japan at 189. Most countries in the top five clusters, including Germany, Italy, and Luxembourg, have a GDP per capita above $60,000, illustrating how economic power and diplomatic leverage translate into greater travel freedom. Low-and middle-income nations remain constrained by limited reciprocal agreements and slower visa liberalisation. 
 
China Expands Access, India Trails Emerging Peers 
Among major emerging economies, the contrast is sharp. China, which could access only 45 destinations in 2015, now enjoys visa-free entry to 82, nearly doubling its reach in a decade, driven by active diplomatic and trade engagement. 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

