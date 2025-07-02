Home / World News / Daughter-in-law Lara Trump first choice for Tillis seat, says Trump

Daughter-in-law Lara Trump first choice for Tillis seat, says Trump

Tillis said on Sunday he will not seek reelection next year, an announcement that came after he opposed Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts package

lara trump, trump daughter-in-law
Trump stated that his daughter-in-law does not reside in NC anymore but it wasn't clear if he was ruling her out. (Photo: X @LaraLeaTrump)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 7:46 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters on Air Force One that his daughter-in-law Lara Trump would be his first choice to replace Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, but she doesn't live in the state anymore.

It wasn't clear if he was ruling out his daughter-in-law, whom he picked last year to serve as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and whether her residency might preclude her from running. 

ALSO READ: Senate passes Trump's 'Big and Beautiful' Bill as Vance breaks tie 

Tillis said on Sunday he will not seek reelection next year, an announcement that came after he opposed Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts package.

Trump said he doesn't know who the candidates will be to run for Tillis' seat but predicted a member of Congress without naming which one might run.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpRepublican PartyCongress

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

