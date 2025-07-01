Home / World News / US judge rules Huawei to face criminal charges over tech theft, Iran ties

US judge rules Huawei to face criminal charges over tech theft, Iran ties

US District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn found sufficient allegations in the 16-count indictment that Huawei engaged in racketeering to expand its brand, stole trade secrets from six companies

Huawei
Huawei has pleaded not guilty and had sought to dismiss 13 of the 16 counts, calling itself "a prosecutorial target in search of a crime." (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A US judge on Tuesday rejected Huawei Technologies' bid to dismiss most of a federal indictment accusing the Chinese telecommunications company of trying to steal technology secrets from US rivals, and misleading banks about its work in Iran. 
In a 52-page decision, US District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn found sufficient allegations in the 16-count indictment that Huawei engaged in racketeering to expand its brand, stole trade secrets from six companies, and committed bank fraud. 
The Iran accusations stemmed from Huawei's alleged control of Skycom, a Hong Kong company that did business in that country.
Donnelly said prosecutors satisfactorily alleged Skycom "operated as Huawei's Iranian subsidiary and ultimately stood to benefit, in a roundabout way," from more than $100 million of money transfers through the US financial system. 
Huawei has pleaded not guilty and had sought to dismiss 13 of the 16 counts, calling itself "a prosecutorial target in search of a crime."  
A trial is scheduled for May 4, 2026, and could last several months. 
Neither Huawei nor its lawyers immediately responded to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Interim US Attorney Joseph Nocella in Brooklyn declined to comment. 
The criminal case began during US President Donald Trump's first term in 2018, the same year the Department of Justice launched its China Initiative to address Beijing's alleged theft of intellectual property. 
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, whose father founded the company, had been a defendant, and was detained in Canada for nearly three years before being allowed to return to China. Charges against her were dismissed in 2022. 
In 2022, President Joe Biden's administration scrapped the China Initiative, after critics said it amounted to racial profiling and caused fear that chilled scientific research. 
Based in Shenzhen, Huawei operates in more than 170 countries and has about 208,000 employees. 
The US government has restricted Huawei's access to American technology since 2019, citing national security concerns. Huawei denies it is a threat.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Senate passes Trump's 'Big and Beautiful' Bill as Vance breaks tie

US job openings rise to 7.8 million in May, show labour market strength

Militants attack govt offices in Balochistan; 2 terrorists, teen dead

Russia considers stake sale in $25 billion Turkish nuclear power plant

India-US trade deal to be finalised soon: White House Press Secretary

Topics :HuaweiHuawei TechnologiesUSJudgesTrialIran

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story