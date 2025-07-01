Senate passes Trump's 'Big and Beautiful' Bill as Vance breaks tie

Senate Republicans hauled President Donald Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts bill to passage Tuesday on the narrowest of votes, pushing past opposition from Democrats and their own GOP ranks after a turbulent overnight session.
Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie to push it over the top. The three Republicans opposing the bill were senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Sen Rand Paul of Kentucky.
The outcome capped an unusually tense weekend of work at the Capitol, the president's signature legislative priority teetering on the edge of approval, or collapse.
The difficulty it took for Republicans, who have the majority hold in Congress, to wrestle the bill to this point is not expected to let up. The package now goes back to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson had warned senators not to deviate too far from what his chamber had already approved. But the Senate did make changes, particularly to Medicaid, risking more problems as they race to finish by Trump's Fourth of July deadline.
The outcome is a pivotal moment for president and his party, which have been consumed by the 940-page One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as it's formally titled, and invested their political capital in delivering on the GOP's sweep of power in Washington.
Trump acknowledged it's very complicated stuff, as he departed the White House for Florida.
I don't want to go too crazy with cuts," he said. "I don't like cuts.
