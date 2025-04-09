Deport yourself or face jail: White House warns 'foreign terrorists' in US

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (local time) issued a stern warning to gang members illegally living in the US following the US Supreme Court vacating a district court ruling that temporarily blocked the Trump administration from using the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to deport them.

During a press briefing, the White House Press Secretary stated, "Last night, the Supreme Court delivered a massive legal victory to the Trump administration and allowed us to continue removing foreign terrorist invaders under the Alien Enemies Act. This was a smackdown to a rogue, left-wing, low-level district court judge."

The warning specifically targeted groups such as Tren-de-Aragua and MS-13, emphasising the message to foreign terrorists still in the country: "Deport yourself now or you'll be locked up."

Earlier, the US Supreme Court vacated a district court ruling that temporarily blocked the Trump administration from using the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to deport Venezuelans, allowing the administration to resume removals under this wartime power, as reported by The Hill on Monday.

According to The Hill, the issue before the Supreme Court was not whether the AEA was properly applied to expel individuals accused of gang affiliations but rather where those challenging their deportation should file their lawsuits.

The Supreme Court's ruling mandates that those contesting deportation under the AEA must do so in Texas, where they are detained. The court also emphasised that Venezuelans facing deportation must be given proper notice to allow them to challenge their removal, specifically providing an opportunity to seek "habeas relief" before deportation occurs, as reported by The Hill.

In addition to the deportation statement, the Press Secretary also addressed the ongoing storm damage in the US, stating, "The President's thoughts also remain with the families and communities experiencing devastating loss from the severe storms and flooding affecting several states."

She added that US President Trump had also approved emergency declarations for Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee to aid in recovery efforts.