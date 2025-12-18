Home / World News / Trump announces $1,776 'Warrior Dividend' for military service members

Trump announces $1,776 'Warrior Dividend' for military service members

Taking a dig at the previous Joe Biden administration, Trump said in his address that he 'inherited a mess'

Donald Trump, Trump
File image of US President Donald Trump | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (IST) announced a one-time $1,776 “Warrior Dividend” for more than 1.45 million military service members, saying the payment would be made before Christmas.
 
Addressing the nation from the White House as he nears the end of his first year back in office in his second term, Trump said the payout was meant to honour the country’s founding year.
 
“1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call, warrior dividend before Christmas. A warrior dividend, in honour of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier,” Trump said.
 

‘I inherited a mess’: Trump attacks Biden years

 
Trump opened his address by sharply criticising the previous administration led by former president Joe Biden, claiming he had inherited a country in disarray.
 
“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess. And I’m fixing it,” he said, listing what he described as failures under Biden, including “open” borders, crime, transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, poor trade deals, and a “sick and corrupt” federal government.
 
“For the last four years, the United States was ruled by politicians who fought only for insiders, illegal aliens, career criminals, corporate lobbyists, prisoners, terrorists, and above all, foreign nations which took advantage of us at levels never seen before,” Trump said.
 
By contrast, he claimed his return had brought a rapid turnaround. “In a few short months, we went from worst to best,” he said.
 

Tariffs and military payout

 
Trump credited his administration’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs for boosting government revenues, saying collections had exceeded expectations.
 
“They made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs,” he said, adding that the proceeds helped fund the military payout. “Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say congratulations to everybody.”
 

Immigration claims

 
Highlighting his administration’s immigration policies, Trump said that in the past seven months, “zero illegal aliens” had been allowed to enter the United States, calling it an achievement that critics had said was impossible.
 
He argued that while Biden had claimed new legislation was needed to secure the border, his administration had done so without congressional action. Trump said he had inherited what he called the world’s worst border situation and turned it into the strongest in US history.
 

Economy and inflation

 
Trump also defended his economic record, claiming his administration had made progress in easing price pressures, even as voters remain concerned about the cost of living.
 
He blamed inflation on the previous administration and declared that inflation during his first year back in office had “stopped”, despite prices ticking up in recent months, according to CNN.
 
“Our country was ready to fail, totally fail,” Trump said. “Now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.”
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia to toughen hate speech laws after Bondi Beach Jewish attack

Oscars show moving to YouTube from 2029 after over 50 yrs on Disney's ABC

BP appoints Meg O'Neill as first woman CEO of Big Oil in bid for revival

US admits negligence in Washington helicopter plane crash that killed 67

New York set to legalise medically assisted suicide with 'guardrails': Guv

Topics :Donald TrumpUS economyUS PresidentBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story