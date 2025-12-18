Trump announces $1,776 'Warrior Dividend' for military service members

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (IST) announced a one-time $1,776 “Warrior Dividend” for more than 1.45 million military service members, saying the payment would be made before Christmas.

Addressing the nation from the White House as he nears the end of his first year back in office in his second term, Trump said the payout was meant to honour the country’s founding year.

“1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call, warrior dividend before Christmas. A warrior dividend, in honour of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier,” Trump said.

‘I inherited a mess’: Trump attacks Biden years

Trump opened his address by sharply criticising the previous administration led by former president Joe Biden, claiming he had inherited a country in disarray.

“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess. And I’m fixing it,” he said, listing what he described as failures under Biden, including “open” borders, crime, transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, poor trade deals, and a “sick and corrupt” federal government. “For the last four years, the United States was ruled by politicians who fought only for insiders, illegal aliens, career criminals, corporate lobbyists, prisoners, terrorists, and above all, foreign nations which took advantage of us at levels never seen before,” Trump said. By contrast, he claimed his return had brought a rapid turnaround. “In a few short months, we went from worst to best,” he said.

Tariffs and military payout Trump credited his administration’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs for boosting government revenues, saying collections had exceeded expectations. “They made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs,” he said, adding that the proceeds helped fund the military payout. “Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say congratulations to everybody.” Immigration claims Highlighting his administration’s immigration policies, Trump said that in the past seven months, “zero illegal aliens” had been allowed to enter the United States, calling it an achievement that critics had said was impossible. He argued that while Biden had claimed new legislation was needed to secure the border, his administration had done so without congressional action. Trump said he had inherited what he called the world’s worst border situation and turned it into the strongest in US history.