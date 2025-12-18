Home / World News / Oscars show moving to YouTube from 2029 after over 50 yrs on Disney's ABC

Oscars show moving to YouTube from 2029 after over 50 yrs on Disney's ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced Wednesday that the streaming platform will take over the show when the organisation's contract with Walt Disney Co.'s ABC network expires

Oscars 2025
The annual ceremony was first televised by NBC in March 1953, according to the academy | (Photo: TheAcademy)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:43 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Thomas Buckley
 
The Academy Awards will move to Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube service in 2029, ending more than a half century on the ABC network and more than 70 years on broadcast TV. 
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced Wednesday that the streaming platform will take over the show when the organisation’s contract with Walt Disney Co.’s ABC network expires. 
 
The deal with YouTube runs through 2033, the parties said in a statement. Bloomberg News reported in August that YouTube was bidding for the program.
 
The audience for the annual film awards show, widely viewed as Hollywood’s highest honours, has dwindled with the declining popularity of broadcast television and movie theatres. The audience for this year’s show averaged 18.1 million viewers, down from the 1998 peak of 55.2 million, when Titanic won best picture.
 
The annual ceremony was first televised by NBC in March 1953, according to the academy. It moved to ABC for 10 years, starting in 1961 and went back to NBC from 1971 to 1975. ABC has had the program since 1976.
 
Terms of the deal weren’t announced. Disney had reportedly been paying about $75 million a year for the rights.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BP appoints Meg O'Neill as first woman CEO of Big Oil in bid for revival

US admits negligence in Washington helicopter plane crash that killed 67

New York set to legalise medically assisted suicide with 'guardrails': Guv

China sues Missouri after state seeks to collect on $25 bn court judgment

Israeli PM approves $35 bn gas export deal to Egypt, biggest in its history

Topics :OscarsOscar AwardsYouTubeAlphabet Inc

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story