Donald Trump floats 15 or 20% blanket tariffs on most trading partners

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced plans to impose blanket tariffs of 15 or 20 per cent on most trading partners, adding that Canada and the European Union could receive letters by Friday.

As the July 9 deadline came close, only three countries were able to secure a deal with the US: the UK, China, and Vietnam. While deals with several others were to be expected, including India, Trump, on several occasions, announced that a deal with India would be finalised soon.

On April 2, the Trump administration imposed ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs on more than 100 countries, including India, China, the UK, and Japan, among others. The tariffs were imposed over and above the 10 per cent baseline tariffs that were imposed on all imports. On April 9, the reciprocal tariffs were to come into effect; however, the Trump administration announced a 90-day pause, allowing countries to secure a trade deal with the US.

He also ruled out extending the August 1 deadline for implementing the reciprocal tariffs, a claim which was previously made by the Trump administration.

Days before the July 9 deadline to impose reciprocal tariffs came close, the Trump administration started sending out letters to trading partners, announcing new tariff rates, which included South Korea and Japan, which were charged with 25 per cent on goods each. Hours after, he announced new tariff rates for 12 other countries, ranging from 25 per cent to 40 per cent on nations including Myanmar, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Malaysia.

Trump imposes 35 per cent tariffs on Canada

Speaking to NBC News about the letters to Canada and the European Union, Trump said, “I’d like to do it today”. He further said, “I’m talking [to the] European Union, which is, as you know, many countries, and Canada. We’ll be putting them out over the next couple of hours.”