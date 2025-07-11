Friday, July 11, 2025 | 07:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump imposes 35% tariff on Canadian imports to US, effective August 1

Trump imposes 35% tariff on Canadian imports to US, effective August 1

Trump imposes 35% tariff on Canadian imports from August 1, warns of escalation if Ottawa retaliates; move part of broader push for blanket tariffs on multiple trade partners

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump accused Canada of failing to curb the flow of fentanyl into the US | Image: Bloomberg

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, effective August 1, 2025. The move, he said, was a response to Canada’s alleged trade barriers and retaliatory actions.
 
The announcement was made through a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform. This is the latest in a series of more than 20 such letters issued by Trump since Monday to various foreign leaders, outlining steep tariff hikes. In his message to Canada, Trump accused Ottawa of failing to cooperate on key issues, particularly the flow of fentanyl into the US and of engaging in unfair trade practices.
 
 
In the letter, Trump stressed that while trade with Canada would continue, it would do so on revised terms. “Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a tariff of 35 per cent on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs,” he wrote. 

Trump links tariffs to fentanyl crisis

 
Trump accused Canada of failing to curb the flow of fentanyl into the US and claimed this contributed to the decision. “The United States imposed tariffs on Canada to deal with our nation’s fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada’s failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our country,” he wrote.

Also Read

Shubhanshu Shukla

Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla likely to return to Earth on July 14

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to allow foreigners, expats to buy property from January 2026

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

'Brazil will not accept tutelage': President Lula as Trump slaps 50% tariff

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

India now makes fastest payments globally, driven by UPI: IMF note

IREDA

Ireda Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 35.6% YoY to ₹246.88 crore

 
He further warned that any attempt to evade the tariff through transshipment would attract a higher duty. 
 

Trump warns against Canadian counter-measures

 
In a direct warning to Ottawa, Trump said any Canadian counter-tariff would invite a proportional escalation from the US. “If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35 per cent  that we charge,” he wrote. 
 

Trump slams Canada’s dairy tariffs

 
Trump reiterated longstanding US grievances over Canadian tariffs on American dairy products. “Canada charges extraordinary tariffs to our dairy farmers, up to 400 per cent and that is even assuming our dairy farmers have access to sell their products in Canada,” he said.
 
Trump called the trade imbalance as more than an economic issue. “The trade deficit is a major threat to our economy and, indeed, our national security!” he wrote.
 

Trump offers incentives for Canadian companies

 
The letter included an offer of expedited regulatory approvals for Canadian companies that shift operations to the US. “We will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely — in other words, in a matter of weeks,” Trump promised. 
 

Blanket tariffs likely on more trade partners

 
The Canada move comes amid a broader global tariff push by President Trump, who has so far issued tariff letters to 22 countries, including a 50 per cent duty on imports from Brazil and on copper, both effective August 1.
 
In an interview with NBC News on Thursday (local time), Trump said that other trading partners—those yet to receive formal letters—would likely face blanket tariffs of 15 or 20 per cent. “Not everybody has to get a letter,” he said. “We’re just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it’s 20 per cent or 15 per cent. We’ll work that out now.” 

More From This Section

Ford

Ford recalls over 850K cars in US due to potential fuel pump failure

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

Life-threatening heat domes challenge forecasters amid climate change

crude oil

Opec trims oil demand for next four years, says no peak in sight

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio to meet Russia's Lavrov in Malaysia amid Ukraine tensions

“From war in Europe to new nuclear risks and daily cyber attacks, the threats we face are multiplying,” Starmer said in the statement.

UK and France order more cruise missiles, pledge nuclear cooperation

Topics : BS Web Reports Trump tariffs Trump tariff threats Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon