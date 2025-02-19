In 1st joint interview, Trump backs Musk's efforts to enforce exec orders

Former US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have made their first joint television appearance in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday host Sean Hannity. The conversation covered a range of topics, including Musk’s advisory role to Trump and the White House’s perspective on his influence.

At the outset, Hannity brought up a recent $10 million settlement between Musk’s platform, X, and Trump. Both men dismissed its significance, with Musk stating that he had left the matter to legal experts, while Trump jokingly remarked that he had been expecting a larger sum.

Trump also highlighted the newly-launched US DOGE Service , claiming it would significantly reduce government waste and potentially save ‘hundreds of billions’ of dollars.

During the interview, Hannity commented on the dynamic between the two, quipping that their interaction resembled that of siblings.

Elon Musk’s role in White House

Donning a t-shirt reading ‘tech support’, Musk described his primary function as assisting the President with technological matters. He underscored the importance of implementing executive orders effectively, arguing that if bureaucratic resistance prevents a president from executing policies in line with public interest, then governance is controlled by bureaucrats rather than democracy.

Meanwhile, Trump commended Musk for ensuring executive orders were actioned efficiently, contrasting this with past administrations where orders were signed but often not implemented.

Addressing concerns about his influence, Musk pointed out that unelected government officials wield far more power than his advisory role. He also assured that he had never sought personal benefits from Trump and would recuse himself from any policy decisions involving his businesses. Trump supported this, insisting that Musk’s companies, despite holding government contracts, would not receive preferential treatment.

Support for Robert F Kennedy Jr

Musk also endorsed Trump’s decision to nominate Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead a key health agency. Defending Kennedy against accusations of being anti-science, Musk argued that scientific inquiry relies on questioning established beliefs.

Musk also revealed that a newly established Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration is working to trim $1 trillion from the national deficit. Trump expressed confidence in identifying and eliminating wasteful expenditures to achieve this goal.

Education policy

While highlighting that social security would remain untouched, Trump reiterated his intention to dissolve the Department of Education. He argued that decentralising education by giving states more control would lead to better decision-making and increased efficiency.