'No one is expelling anyone', says Trump as he presses Gaza takeover plan

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Wednesday (IST) that “no one is expelling anyone from Gaza” amid controversy over his proposed plan for the troubled region, reported the Jerusalem Post. His statement during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the White House.

Trump’s comments follow his administration’s proposal to relocate Gazans and allow the US to take control of the strip for reconstruction. While the plan has drawn criticism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support for it.

Martin, who has advocated for a ceasefire in Gaza, also called for the release of hostages still held by Hamas since the October 2023 attacks. Ahead of his meeting with Trump, he urged increased humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Ireland-Israel relations

Martin's remarks come amid strained ties between Ireland and Israel. In December 2024, Israel shut its embassy in Ireland, citing the country's anti-Israel policies. The decision to shut down the embassy, came a week after Ireland supported South Africa's action against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide.

"The actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel is rooted in the delegitimisation and demonization of the Jewish state, along with double standards. Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said while announcing the closure of the embassy in Ireland.

Trump's Gaza plans

After taking office, Trump proposed to end the war and suggested that all Gazans must be relocated so that the US could take over it and rebuild the strip. At a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump elaborated on his plan of rebuilding the Gaza strip, saying that the US would be responsible for "dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site and getting rid of the destroyed buildings."

Also Read

He further said that the US would create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for Gazans in the area. For this, Trump sought help from other Middle Eastern countries to take Gazans.

On Wednesday, Arab foreign ministers agreed to continue talks and will be coordinating with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff for Egypt's proposed reconstruction plan for Gaza at a meeting in Doha.