Donald Trump's new travel ban takes effect: Here's what we know so far

Trump’s administration says the move aims to “protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors”, citing national security concerns such as visa overstays and potential terrorist threats. The ban will take effect at 9.31 pm (IST) on Monday.

The full entry ban applies to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Trump also imposed partial travel restrictions on seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. What does a US travel ban mean? A travel ban is a government measure that prevents people from certain countries or regions from entering a country. Under President Trump’s 2025 policy, the United States introduced a ban that fully blocks citizens of 12 countries — including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, and Somalia — from entering the country, no matter the reason for their visit. These bans are generally put in place for national security reasons, such as high rates of people overstaying visas, poor screening practices by foreign governments, or fears that travellers from those countries might pose a threat. The Trump administration pointed to these security issues as the reason for the 2025 ban, arguing that it was needed to keep Americans safe from possible risks posed by visitors from these countries.

Reasons cited for travel ban The administration says countries included in the ban either face severe crises, have strained relations with the US, or lack “competent” authorities to process passports and vet travelers. Trump cited an attack on Jewish protestors in Colorado by a man who allegedly overstayed his visa as a reason for tightening entry requirements. ALSO READ: 'Racist, hostile and against global law': Iran slams Trump's travel ban “[The attack] underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted,” Trump said. He added that Iran is listed because it is a “state sponsor of terrorism”, while other countries have high visa overstay rates or inadequate screening systems.

Exceptions and legal challenges Although the ban covers a wide range of travelers, there are some exceptions: -Journalists, students, workers, and lecturers with valid offers or employment contracts in the US -Infants, adopted children, and those needing urgent medical treatment -Travelers with essential business or professional commitments in the US -Permanent residents of Canada applying for a visa from within Canada -Athletes participating in the 2026 World Cup or the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics -Diplomats The ban has sparked criticism from human rights groups, politicians, and advocacy organizations. UN rights chief Volker Turk said, “The broad and sweeping nature of the new travel ban raises concerns from the perspective of international law.”

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, who is Iranian-American, also spoke out: “I know the pain that Trump’s cruel and xenophobic travel bans inflict because my family has felt it firsthand. We will fight this ban with everything we have.” The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Democracy Forward filed a class action lawsuit, JGG vs Trump, seeking to block the policy in the District Court for the District of Columbia. The Venezuelan government also condemned the ban as unjust. Looking ahead: More countries next? While the ban does not affect existing visa holders, new applicants from the listed countries face tough restrictions. US officials have warned that new countries could be added “as threats emerge around the world”.