Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump says him not getting Nobel Peace Prize would be 'insult to US'

Trump says him not getting Nobel Peace Prize would be 'insult to US'

Donald Trump's remarks come days ahead of the Nobel Prize announcements for 2025, which will be made on October 10

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured) in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 29, 2025

The White House has also publicly argued that it is

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said it would be an "insult" to the United States if he were not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his "contributions to ending the seven global conflicts", The Hill reported.
 
Trump made these remarks while speaking with top US military officers at Quantico, Virginia. When asked whether he would receive the Nobel Peace Prize, the US President said, "They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing. They’ll give it to the guy who wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump and what it took to solve the wars,” he added. “The Nobel Prize will go to a writer."
 
 
His remarks come a day after he presented the 20-point peace plan to end the Israel-Gaza conflict. Trump expressed optimism that the fighting between Israel and Hamas would come to an end with his peace plan, if Hamas accepts the plan, which would mean that he has resolved eight conflicts.
 
Trump said, "If this works out, we’ll have eight, eight in eight months. That’s pretty good." He went on to say, "No, but let’s see what happens, but it will be a big insult to our country. I will tell you that. I don’t want it (Nobel Prize). I want the country to get it. And it should get it because there’s never been anything like it."  ALSO READ: Trump names himself, Tony Blair for 'Board of Peace' to end Gaza conflict 

Trump rakes up international support for Nobel Peace Prize

 
Trump's remarks come days ahead of the Nobel Prize announcements for 2025, which will be made on October 10.

Also Read

White House, shutdown

White House commences shutdown plans as Democrats block funding package

gavel

Court disqualifies Trump-appointed Nevada US attorney from key cases

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns US military of imminent 'invasion' threat within country

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signs executive order to accelerate pediatric cancer research

Donald Trump, Trump

Others exploited US for years, tariffs now ensure fair treatment: Trump

 
The White House has also publicly argued that it is "well past time" that Trump receives the peace prize. Several international leaders have also supported Trump in his push for a Nobel Peace Prize, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir.
 

Trump on India-Pakistan conflict

 
Days after hosting Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir at the White House, Trump again reiterated his claim of ending the conflict between India and Pakistan. He said that it was a "very big" conflict, adding, "I have settled so many wars since we're here. We're here almost nine months, and I've settled in seven. And yesterday we might have settled the biggest of them all, although I don't know, Pakistan (and) India was very big, both nuclear powers, I settled that."
 

Conflicts Trump claims he ended

 
India-Pakistan conflict: India and Pakistan engaged in four days of military confrontations in May after New Delhi launched 'Operation Sindoor' and targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. While Trump and Pakistan have maintained that the conflict ended because of Trump's intervention, India has downplayed his claims, stating that the understanding was reached after talks were held between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
 
Israel-Iran conflict: Israel and Iran were embroiled in a conflict in June for 12 days, and while Trump initially was against Israel's attack on Iran, the US troops later joined Israel and bombed Iran's main nuclear sites, following which a ceasefire was announced by Trump.
 
Cambodia-Thailand: The 817-kilometer border between Thailand and Cambodia has been prone to violence for decades. The recent conflict took place in July when at least 38 people were killed and hundreds of thousands were forced to flee their homes. Trump had separate phone calls with the leaders of the two countries, warning to stop trade negotiations if a ceasefire was not agreed.
 
Kosovo-Serbia: In June 2025, Trump claimed that he stopped the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo. While an economic normalisation deal between the two countries was signed during Trump's first term in 2020, Trump claimed that he stopped Serbia, which, according to him, was on the verge of starting a clash.
 
Congo-Rwanda: In June, representatives of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed a peace agreement, brokered by the US. Trump hailed it as a "Great Day for Africa"; however, a CNN report suggests that there is little evidence that the conflict is easing.
 
Egypt-Ethiopia: According to the CNN report, it is unclear how the Egypt-Ethiopia war was stopped by Trump, since the two countries were not exactly at war. The two, however, were locked in a bitter dispute after Ethiopia officially opened a massive hydroelectric dam earlier this month.
 
Armenia-Azerbaijan: The two former Soviet Republics have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for almost four decades. Trump hosted the two leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House in August and was lauded by leaders of both countries for his role in getting the deal signed.
 

More From This Section

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Warren Buffett's Berkshire nears deal to buy OxyChem for $10 billion

The Yale University campus in New Haven, Connecticut.

Yale to cut costs, offer retirement perks as endowment tax tops $300 mn

earthquake

Strong earthquake kills 31 in central Philippines days after deadly storm

building collapse

91 students remain buried 2 days after school collapse in Indonesia

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Myanmar, no causalities reported so far

Topics : Donald Trump India Pakistan relations Operation Sindoor Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports nobel peace prize

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon