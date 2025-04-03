'Wrong, unjustified': World leaders react to Trump's reciprocal tariffs

US President Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs came into effect on Thursday (IST), imposing a baseline 10 per cent tax on all imports from April 5. Many world leaders have since reacted to the announcement.

From April 9, nearly 60 countries, including those in the European Union (EU), will face steeper tariffs. Smaller nations such as Lesotho will be among the hardest hit, with a 50 per cent levy imposed on its exports.

Speaking at an event in the White House Rose Garden, Trump stated that he had been “very kind” with his decision, adding that the measures would “make America rich again.”

World leaders react

Trump announced that goods imported from the EU would face a 20 per cent duty. Reacting to his announcement, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the tariffs on the EU as “wrong,” adding that the tariffs would “not suit either party” but affirmed her willingness to work with the US to prevent a “trade war.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also condemned the tariffs, calling them “unjustified” and warning that Americans would bear the highest cost. However, he confirmed that his government would not impose reciprocal tariffs on the US.

“We will not join a race to the bottom that leads to higher prices and slower growth,” he said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that Spain would protect its companies and workers while remaining committed to an “open world.”

Ireland’s Trade Minister Simon Harris said his country was open to negotiations with the US, describing diplomacy as the “best way forward.” However, Irish Premier Micheál Martin called Trump’s tariff policy “deeply regrettable” and argued that it would benefit no one.

While Canada and Mexico were exempted from the latest tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country would still be affected by previously imposed 25 per cent tariffs. He noted that millions of Canadians, particularly those in the automobile industry, would feel the impact when the 25 per cent tariff on vehicles takes effect at midnight on Friday (IST).

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that “a trade war is in nobody’s interests.” Addressing Parliament, he stated that the UK was prepared for all possible scenarios and would “rule nothing out.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson reacted on X with a video message, saying Sweden was prepared for the current situation. “We want to find our way back to a path of trade and cooperation with the US so that people in our countries can enjoy a better life,” he added.

Meanwhile, Germany warned that a trade war could harm “both sides.”