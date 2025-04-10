Trump compliments Xi Jinping, calls him 'a very smart man' amid tariff war

US President Donald Trump has called Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘a very smart man’. Trump on Wednesday (local time) voiced optimism for striking a deal with China.

His remarks come amid the escalating tensions between two strong economies of the world. Trump on Wednesday (IST) raised China’s reciprocal tariffs to 125 per cent after the latter retaliated and imposed 84 per cent tariffs on US imports.

What did Trump say?

Speaking to reporters at the White House, the US President lauded his Chinese counterpart, announcing that there is still scope for dialogue between the two countries. It is worth noting that ever since Trump came to office for his second term, he has yet to speak with Jinping, making it the longest period in 20 years that a US president has gone without contact with their Chinese counterpart.

Calling Xi “one of the smartest people in the world”, Trump told reporters that he (Xi) is a man who knows what needs to be done exactly. He further noted that Xi Jinping loves his country.

Acknowledging that the Chinese are not currently taking any advantage of the US, Trump also added that he will consider speaking to Xi Jinping. “I think investing in the United States of America will be the greatest investment. We will get a phone call at some point, and then it’s off to the races," the US president noted.

He also added that he is not hoping to further raise tariffs on China. The White House, however, noted that China will continue to face significant pressure. Trump also clarified that many countries charge more than 100 or 125 per cent, which has been imposed on China. Expanding on his point, he explained that Canada imposes significantly higher charges on dairy farmers from the United States.

Before returning to complimenting Xi, Trump also dropped hints about US strength and commented on the nation’s military prowess.

Trump also reiterated how the US has been “treated so badly” for many years, further adding that the past administrations let that happen.

According to an AP report, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that China had shown itself to be a bad actor to the world. The People’s Daily, the ruling party’s newspaper, dismissed the American strategy as ‘tariff bullying’. It also highlighted the experience China has from eight years of tension with the US, further adding that Beijing did not close the door for negotiation.