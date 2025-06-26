'100% communist lunatic': Trump lashes out on Zohran Mamdani's NYC win

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assemblyman known for his socialist politics, has clinched the Democratic primary in New York, defeating seasoned rivals and sparking sharp reactions, including those from US President Donald Trump , who is known to be vocal and critical of his political opponents.

Mamdani, who represents Astoria in Queens, drew national attention after his primary victory on Tuesday night. Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to unleash a tirade against Mamdani, branding him a “100 per cent communist lunatic” and claiming his success marked a "dangerous shift" for the Democratic party.

Trump further derided Mamdani’s appearance and intellect, while criticising Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Chuck Schumer, sarcastically referring to the latter as “our Great Palestinian Senator” and accusing him of “grovelling” in support.

"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100 per cent Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is grovelling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country (sic)!" Trump wrote. In a second post, Trump suggested Democrats had lost their political footing and mockingly proposed they nominate Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett as their next presidential candidate. He went on to disparage the so-called “AOC+3” group of progressive lawmakers and painted a grim picture of the country’s future with Mamdani potentially becoming New York City’s mayor.

Despite facing opposition from establishment Democrats, including former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani's grassroots strategy proved effective. Mamdani's campaign pledges included fare-free public transport, rent freezes, and municipally operated grocery stores.