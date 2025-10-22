Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Tibet, no causalities reported so far

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Tibet on Wednesday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said on X, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 22/10/2025 12:46:10 IST, Lat: 28.16 N, Long: 87.63 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tibet.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence as a result of it. The region is seismically active due to tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks. The Tibetan plateau attains its high elevation due to crustal thickening caused by the collision of the Indian tectonic plate with the Eurasian plate, creating the Himalayas. Faulting within the plateau is associated with strike-slip and normal mechanisms. The plateau extends in an east-west direction, evidenced by north-south striking grabens, strike-slip faulting and GPS data.