Musk's worth soars past $600 bn; richer than Bezos, Zuckerberg combined

Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires tracker showed Elon Musk's net worth climbing past $684 bn, a milestone no one has previously reached, after reports said SpaceX was preparing for a public listing

Swati Gandhi
Dec 17 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk continues to hold the title of the richest person in the world as his fortune reached $684 billion on Tuesday (local time), according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires tracker. The rise is driven largely by SpaceX's soaring value and comes on the heels of the company's reported initial public offering (IPO) move at a valuation of around $800 billion.
 
The jump was abrupt. Musk’s wealth rose by about $168 billion on Monday and added a further $8 billion through Tuesday, taking his estimated net worth to $684.2 billion.
 
Following Musk on the richest person list is Alphabet's co-founder Larry Page at $252 billion.  Oracle founder Larry Ellison at $239.8 billion and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at $235.2 billion are next on the list. 
 
 
Musk's net worth has made him richer than some of the richest billionaires combined - Jeff Bezos, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Nvidia's Jensen Huang.
 
While Bezos's fortune is currently at $235.2 billion, Zuckerberg, who's the 6th richest person on the list, has a fortune of $225.3 billion. Huang's total net worth is at $154.4 billion, making him the 8th richest person in the world.

Reasons behind Musk's soaring wealth

 
Musk, who previously crossed the $500 billion mark in October this year, owns an estimated 42 per cent share in SpaceX, the company that is reportedly planning to go public next year. Earlier in November, Musk, who also owns Tesla, received approval from the company's shareholders for his $1 trillion pay package, making it the largest corporate pay package.
 
His net worth has also received a boost from his approximately 12 per cent stake in Tesla, shares of which have seen an uptick of 13 per cent this year, despite slowing sales.
 
According to a Reuters report, Musk’s artificial intelligence venture xAI is said to be in late-stage discussions to raise about $15 billion in new equity, which would value the company at roughly $230 billion.
 

List of top 10 billionaires according to Forbes

 
  • Elon Musk: $684 billion
  • Larry Page: $252 billion
  • Larry Ellison: $239.8 billion
  • Jeff Bezos: $235.1 billion
  • Sergey Brin: $232.6 billion
  • Mark Zuckerberg: $225.3 billion
  • Bernard Arnault & family: $192.7 billion
  • Jensen Huang: $154.4 billion
  • Warren Buffett: $147.8 billion
  • Steve Ballmer: $145.4 billion

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

