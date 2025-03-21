Elon Musk-owned Starlink gets NOC to launch services in Pakistan

Elon Musk's Starlink has obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) to launch its services in Pakistan.

Following clearance by the govt, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is expected to issue licenses to Starlink within the next two weeks, local broadcaster ARY News reported. Starlink has already submitted its application for a license to the PTA.

ARY News further reported that Starlink has completed three registration phases and now, the final stage is left that is the issuance of a license by the PTA.

Interestingly, Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) is banned in Pakistan.

Recently, Starlink has entered into a partnership with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to enter the Indian telecom market but a govt approval is still pending for the same. "This partnership will deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including in the most remote and rural regions," Jio stated in its announcement.