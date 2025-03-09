Elon Musk blames George Soros, Democratic donors for protests against Tesla

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has blamed a group of Democratic donors for the ongoing protests and vandalism at Tesla showrooms. Musk's response comes after incidents, ranging from arson to gunfire, have escalated near Tesla showrooms in recent weeks over his role in the Donald Trump-led US administration.

In a post on X, Musk said, "An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla “protests”: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America. ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix."

"ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. This week, 7 ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel," he added.

ActBlue is a fundraising platform used by Democratic candidates, progressive organisations, and left-leaning causes in the United States. It provides a streamlined way for donors to contribute to multiple campaigns and initiatives.

Protests against Tesla

Tesla has become a focal point for protests and vandalism across the United States and beyond, following CEO Elon Musk’s appointment as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump. He was appointed the head of newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was created to streamline federal operations and reduce government expenditures.

Since his appointment, Musk has implemented significant measures to reduce federal spending, leading to widespread layoffs and restructuring across various federal agencies. These actions have sparked internal conflicts within the administration and public protests nationwide.

On Saturday, six protesters were arrested at a Tesla showroom in New York City’s West Village during a demonstration, according to a New York Post report. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Nobody voted for Elon Musk” and “Oligarchs out, democracy in,” while some blocked entrances and disrupted business operations for over two hours.

Videos shared on social media platform X showed police forcibly removing a demonstrator from the showroom.

Shooting and arson attacks on Tesla dealerships

Violence against Tesla facilities has also been reported across multiple states. In Tigard, Oregon, a Tesla dealership was targeted in a shooting incident early Thursday morning. At least seven shots were fired, damaging vehicles and shattering windows, with one bullet penetrating an interior wall and hitting a computer monitor.

According to a Washington Post report, seven Tesla charging stations were set on fire at a shopping centre in Massachusetts on Monday. The following day, a man in Brookline was arrested for vandalising Tesla vehicles with decals featuring Musk in a raised-arm pose. This was in reference to Musk’s gesture during Trump’s inauguration, where he placed his hand on his chest before raising his arm, drawing comparisons to historical Nazi fascist salutes.

Tesla properties have been vandalised outside the US. In Berlin, authorities are investigating an arson attack at a Tesla factory construction site, while in France, a dozen Tesla cars were set on fire near Toulouse.