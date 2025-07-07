'What's Truth Social?' Musk hits back after Trump slams America Party

Trump had earlier posted on Truth Social, labelling Musk a “train wreck” and branding the America Party “ridiculous”. He argued that the US political system was not built to accommodate third parties and accused Musk of sowing chaos.

"He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States. The system seems not designed for them," Trump wrote. "The one thing third parties are good for is the creation of complete and total disruption and chaos, and we have enough of that with the radical left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds," Trump said in his post.

Elon Musk's past Truth Social praise Musk's remark was quickly met with scrutiny online, as social media users pointed to his previous posts referencing Truth Social. "Elon Musk says he's never heard of Truth Social. However, he has made several posts in the past about President Trump's Truth Social posts," Trump ally Laura Loomer noted. Other users shared screenshots of a 2022 post where Musk compared Truth Social's App Store ranking to that of Twitter and TikTok, suggesting he was not only aware of the platform but once acknowledged its growth. Elon Musk builds support for America Party Despite Trump's criticism, Musk continues to promote his America Party as an alternative to what he calls the entrenched "Republican/Democrat uniparty".