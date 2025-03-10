X crashes multiple times on Monday, Elon Musk claims 'massive cyberattack'

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced multiple outages on Monday (March 10), with thousands of users reporting disruptions throughout the day. The first outage saw over 2,000 reports, followed by a second wave with nearly 1,500 complaints, and a third incident initially affecting an unknown number of users.

According to Downdetector, the second outage was first noticed around 6:28 pm IST, with just over a hundred users reporting issues. However, the number surged to 1,268 within 20 minutes as more users encountered difficulties. By 7:28 pm, reports peaked at 1,465.

After approximately 90 minutes of downtime, the platform became accessible again at 7:56 pm. However, the stability was short-lived, as another disruption occurred around 8:30 pm. By 9:02 pm, the number of reports had risen to 930, reaching 1,066 by 9:22 pm. The platform remained inaccessible for several users till the time of filing this report (at 10:30 pm IST).

Earlier in the day, users worldwide faced difficulties accessing both the website and the mobile app, with a significant spike in reports recorded around 3:10 pm IST. Services resumed after roughly 30 minutes.

X outage across the world

Reports from Reuters, citing Downdetector data, indicate that over 21,000 incidents were reported in the United States, while more than 10,800 disruptions were recorded in the United Kingdom.

In India, X suffered multiple outages, with service interruptions first occurring at 3:30 pm and then again at 9:00 pm. Downdetector recorded around 2,200 reports from Indian users during the first disruption, followed by another peak of 1,500 reports later in the evening.

Breakdown data from Downdetector suggests that 52 percent of complaints were related to website access issues, 41 percent to the app, and 8 percent to server connectivity problems.

Massive cyberattack against X: Musk

Elon Musk, who acquired X (formerly Twitter) in 2022 for $44 billion, issued a statement on the issue late in the evening (Indian time). In a post on X, Musk said, "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved." While some regions have seen partial restoration of services, many users are still unable to access the platform.