EU lists Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terrorist group, sanctions follow

The European Union (EU) has added Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to the bloc’s list of terrorist organisations, European Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

Announcing the decision on X, Kallas said the move marked a strong political signal from the EU against repression in Iran.

"EU Foreign Ministers just took the decisive step of designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation. Any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise," she said.

France backs move, EU steps up pressure

France formally backed the proposal a day earlier, clearing the way for consensus among EU members. "France will support the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the European Union's list of terrorist organisations," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X.

Kallas said the designation sends a clear message that repression by the Iranian state will not be ignored. ALSO READ: 'Another beautiful armada floating': Trump renews hard-line Iran stance "Repression cannot go unanswered," she said, adding that the move would place the IRGC in the same category as groups such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group. Iran calls decision a ‘strategic mistake’ Iran strongly criticised the EU’s move, calling it politically motivated. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the decision as a “stunt” and warned it was a “major strategic mistake”, BBC reported. Tehran has repeatedly rejected criticism of its internal security actions and says it is acting to maintain law and order.

Alongside the terror designation, the EU also announced fresh sanctions on six entities and 15 individuals in Iran. Those sanctioned include Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad, and Iman Afshari, a presiding judge. In a statement, the EU said those targeted were responsible for serious human rights abuses. "They were all involved in the violent repression of peaceful protests and the arbitrary arrest of political activists and human rights defenders," the bloc said. Groups placed on the EU’s terrorist list face strict penalties, including travel bans and asset freezes. The aim is to cut off financial support and limit their international reach.

What is the IRGC? The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is Iran’s powerful armed force. It was formed shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the country’s Islamic system. The IRGC is estimated to have around 190,000 active personnel and operates across land, air and sea. It also oversees Iran’s strategic weapons programme, BBC reported. Beyond Iran’s borders, the IRGC plays a key role by funding, arming and advising allied governments and armed groups. Inside Iran, it controls the Basij Resistance Force, a large paramilitary organisation used to enforce internal security and suppress dissent. ALSO READ: UAE will not allow use of its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran Australia, Canada and the United States have already designated the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

Rising tensions with the US The EU’s announcement comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. Last week, US President Donald Trump said a “massive armada” was moving rapidly towards Iran “with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose”. Trump warned that “time was running out” for Iran to negotiate a deal on its nuclear programme and urged Tehran to “come to the table”. On Thursday, however, he said he hoped to avoid military action and preferred further talks on a possible nuclear agreement. Protests and crackdown in Iran Protests in Iran began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, triggered by rising prices and economic hardship. They quickly spread to cities across the country.