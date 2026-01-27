Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 07:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UAE will not allow use of its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran

UAE will not allow use of its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran

The statement comes amid an expanding US military presence near Iran, including the recent deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln to West Asian waters

UAE flag

UAE Foreign Ministry said the country remains committed to "not allowing its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran | Image: Canva/Free

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Arab Emirates reiterated that it will not allow its airspace, land or territorial waters to be used for any military operations targeting Iran, as tensions continue to rise in the region.

In an official statement posted on X, the UAE Foreign Ministry said the country remains committed to "not allowing its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran, and to not providing any logistical support in this regard."

The ministry also stressed on Monday that "dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for addressing current crises."

 

The statement comes amid an expanding US military presence near Iran, including the recent deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln to West Asian waters.

Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would resort to military action against Iran if the Islamic Republic engages in what he described as "use of violence against protesters."

Also Read

Houthis Yemen

Iraq, Yemen militias hint at attacks as Iran-US tensions escalate

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy says Moscow must end war as Ukraine-US-Russia meet in UAE

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's protests, bloody crackdown in focus amid internet blackout

An Air France-KLM aircraft at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

European airlines suspend West Asia flights amid rising US-Iran tensions

iran protest

Massive armada moving towards Iran, says Trump amid deadly protests

Protests that began peacefully late last month later escalated, spreading across several Iranian cities.

Iranian authorities said rioters attacked public infrastructure and killed members of the security forces.

Amid the unrest, the United States and Israel's Mossad publicly acknowledged involvement on the ground.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on social media, "Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them."

In a Farsi-language post, Mossad urged rioters to "Go out together into the streets. The time has come," adding that its operatives were supporting them "not only from a distance and verbally. We are with [them] in the field."

Iranian officials said the latest riots marked the second phase of Israel's war against the Iranian nation following the 12-day conflict in June.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hikes tariffs on South Korea to 25% over inaction on trade deal

Formula 1

F1 teams test their 2026 cars in private amid concerns they could fail

Israeli military on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, on Wednesday

Recovery of last Gaza hostage remains opens path for ceasefire phase two

The airport, about 200 miles north of Boston, shut down after the crash.

7 killed and 1 survived private business jet crash in snow in Maine

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Europe funding war via Russian oil routed through India: US Treasury chief

Topics : UAE Iran US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREPadma Awards 2026Q3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance