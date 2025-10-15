EU fines Gucci, Chlo and Loewe €157m for luxury price-fixing scheme

The European Commission has fined luxury fashion houses Gucci, Chlo and Loewe over 157 million euros (nearly USD 183 million) for anti-competitive practices restricting independent retailers' ability to set prices for their luxury goods.

The Commission said the companies' fixing of resale prices breached the bloc's competition rules, harmed consumers and would not be accepted.

The decision sends a strong signal to the fashion industry and beyond that we will not tolerate this kind of practice in Europe, and that fair competition and consumer protection apply to everyone, equally,' commission vice president Teresa Ribera said in a statement on Tuesday.