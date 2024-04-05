Explained: Canada hikes permanent residency fees by 12 per cent

Starting April 30, people seeking permanent residency in Canada will have to shell out more money as the country has hiked application fees to 575 Canadian Dollar, a 12 per cent jump from the earlier 515 CAD.

According to an official notification issued by Canada’s Department of Citizenship and Immigration on March 30, the revision is in sync with the country’s policy of implementing “biennial increase of permanent residence fees pursuant to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A similar revision for application fee will also come into effect for other groups, including “federal skilled workers, provincial nominee program, Quebec skilled workers, Atlantic immigration class and most economic pilots (rural, agri-food). In these cases, the principal applicant will have to pay 950 CAD instead of the current 850 CAD from.

Rate hike for businesses

This fee policy is applicable till March 2026, the notification said. The notification also said that applicants for ‘Live-in Caregiver Program’ and caregivers pilots will have to pay 635 CAD as part of revised charges.

For businesses (federal and Quebec), the new rate stands at 1,810 CAD. A detailed list for different groups of applicants can be found here.

Indians among top groups seeking Canada residency

Indians are among one of the top groups immigrating to Canada, a number that has more than tripled since 2013.

In 2022, the number of Indians who became permanent residents in Canada stood at 118,095. This marked a 260 per cent increase compared to the 2013 figure of 32,828, according to a Forbes report.

Canada had granted a record 437,000 foreigners permanent residency in 2022.

According to the Canada government, the country heavily relies on immigration for its labour force growth. They estimate that by 2036 immigrants will represent up to 30 per cent of Canada's population.

Canada seeks to bring in 1.45 million new permanent residents by 2025-end.

(With inputs from Reuters)