Home / World News / Explosions rock Iraq's Irbil as attacks target US consulate, bases

Explosions rock Iraq's Irbil as attacks target US consulate, bases

Iran-aligned militias in Iraq have stepped up repeated drone and missile attacks on US bases, including in Irbil

Iran, Iran war
The attack caused material damage but no casualties, and the residence was empty at the time | Image: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 6:55 AM IST
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Interceptions and drone activity were heard for hours overnight Saturday across Irbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq, including drones shot down while attempting to target the US consulate and nearby bases.

AP journalists in the area reported non-stop loud explosions and saw at least one drone headed toward American facilities, in one of the most intense days of attacks since the war began.

Iran-aligned militias in Iraq have stepped up repeated drone and missile attacks on US bases, including in Irbil.

In a statement on Saturday, the US condemned what it called "despicable terrorist attacks" by Iran's militant groups, saying the strikes on Kurdish regional President Nechirvan Barzani's residence in Irbil earlier that day were "a direct assault on Iraq's sovereignty, stability and unity."  The attack caused material damage but no casualties, and the residence was empty at the time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :West AsiaIraqIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 6:55 AM IST

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