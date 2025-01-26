Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Families of hostages appeal to Trump to pressure Netanyahu to end war

Under the deal, about one third of the hostages are to be released during the six-week first phase. The release of the remaining hostages is to be negotiated during a second phase

US President Donald Trump
Hostage families gathered Saturday and appealed to Trump to make sure that Netanyahu ends the war | Image: Bloomberg
AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 7:00 AM IST
Families of hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza are appealing to US President Donald Trump to pressure Israel's prime minister into ending the war and bringing their loved-ones home.

Under the deal, about one third of the hostages are to be released during the six-week first phase. The release of the remaining hostages, along with an end to the war, are to be negotiated during a second phase.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled readiness to return to the war after the first phase is complete, and hard-liners in his coalition have threatened to bring down the government if he does not resume the war.

Hostage families gathered Saturday and appealed to Trump to make sure that Netanyahu ends the war.

The radicals in the coalition are threatening to bring down the government and demand the renewal of the war, said Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is a hostage and not scheduled to be released during the first phase.

She urged Trump to demand that Netanyahu implement the entire agreement and start negotiations of the second phase already now.

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpTrump Inauguration 2025HostagesIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

