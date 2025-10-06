Fifth Third, Comerica enter $10.9 bn deal to create ninth-largest US bank

Fifth Third on Monday agreed to buy regional lender Comerica in an all-stock deal valued at $10.9 billion, creating the ninth-largest U.S. lender with a robust presence in the Midwest.

Regional lenders are looking to diversify revenue streams, strengthen balance sheets and enter faster-growing markets as they recover from an industry-wide crisis in 2023 that shook investor confidence and exposed the risks of bank runs and troubles in commercial real estate.

Analysts have said consolidation is crucial for smaller lenders to compete with the nation's largest banks, with several banks looking to take advantage of a potentially lighter regulatory environment under the Trump administration.

Comerica shareholders will receive 1.8663 Fifth Third shares for each Comerica share, valuing the deal at $82.88 per share based on Fifth Third's closing price on October 3. "Following the acquisition, Fifth Third will rank among the top five banks in every major Midwest MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area)," TD Cowen analysts said. The deal will create a bank with $224 billion in deposits and $174 billion in loans. Shares in Comerica were up 16% at the market open, while Fifth Third reversed premarket losses to trade up 1%. "Record bank stock prices have also allowed for a greater currency to do deals," said Stephen Biggar, analyst at Argus Research.

The S&P 500 Banks Index has surged nearly 21% this year, outpacing the benchmark S&P 500's roughly 14% rise. "Today's announcement will likely encourage more boardroom discussions about possible tie-ups, both large and small," Biggar said. CROWN JEWEL FRANCHISE Mergers and acquisitions have become crucial for regional lenders looking for a competitive edge in a highly saturated U.S. banking market. "This is a crown jewel middle market banking franchise," a Fifth Third executive said on a conference call, adding the bank is optimistic about its ability to further build the retail network. The deal, which would create a lender with $288 billion in combined assets, expands Fifth Third's reach to 17 of the 20 fastest-growing U.S. markets, including parts of the Southeast, Texas and California.

By 2030, more than half of its branches are expected to be located in these regions, the bank said. "This combination marks a pivotal moment for Fifth Third as we accelerate our strategy to build density in high-growth markets and deepen our commercial capabilities," Fifth Third CEO Tim Spence said. Many lenders are looking to build more diversified franchises with steadier revenue from businesses such as wealth management, payments and treasury services, as interest income gets squeezed by shifting Federal Reserve policy. "This deal will accelerate FITB's expansion into high growth markets, and we believe FITB's consumer banking strength has the potential to improve growth in legacy CMA," Baird analysts said in a note.