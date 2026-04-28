First LNG shipment exits Hormuz since war began, easing supply concerns

By Ruth Liao and Stephen Stapczynski

The first liquefied natural gas shipment since the war in West Asia began two months ago appears to have traversed the Strait of Hormuz to exit the Persian Gulf.

The Mubaraz — which loaded a cargo from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s Das Island facility in the United Arab Emirates around early March — is now passing the southern tip of India, according to ship-tracking data. The tanker had been idling inside the gulf, but stopped sending a signal around March 31, before re-appearing west of India on April 27, the data show.

The global energy market is laser-focused on traffic through Hormuz, which has dwindled to almost zero over the past two months as Iran and the US imposed rival blockades. The closure of the waterway for roughly a fifth of global LNG supply has tightened the market, sending prices sharply higher. While the potential passage may raise hopes of increased LNG exports from the region, other vessels in the Gulf appear to be remaining in place. Before the war, roughly three loaded LNG carriers transited Hormuz each day. At present, the Mubaraz is signalling a terminal in China as its destination, with the ship estimated to reach the Asian country by May 15, the data shows.