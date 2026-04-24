'Fracture has occurred in the enemy': Mojtaba Khamenei hails Iran's unity

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei praised the strong unity of the Iranian people, saying it has dealt a major blow to the enemy and calling for practical expressions of gratitude to further strengthen national cohesion, as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

In a message published on X on Thursday, the Leader said, "Due to the strange unity created among compatriots, a fracture has occurred in the enemy", underscoring that this level of solidarity has disrupted the plans of those aiming to undermine the Islamic Republic.

The Supreme Leader called for expressing gratitude for this blessing through practical steps, saying such efforts would make national unity "greater and more steely," while leaving adversaries "more wretched and diminished."

"The enemy's media operations, by targeting the minds and psyches of the people, intend to undermine national unity and security; may our negligence not allow this sinister intent to come to fruition," he said. As reported by Iranian state media Press TV, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei's message comes at a crucial time as Iran faces what it described as multiple forms of pressure, including sanctions, threats, and propaganda campaigns by the United States, Israel, and their Western allies. Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted that there are no divisions within the country's leadership, rejecting claims of internal rifts between "hardliners" and "moderates."